Alpha member charged with taking funds

A member of Littlestown's Alpha Fire Company is suspected of pocketing more than $20,000 of the department's funds over a period of three years.

Thieves strike

Burglars were busy in Adams County this month, hitting a gun store and two other locations.

Swenski nets 18 to help push Eagles into final

With just under two minutes left in the game, Bermudian Springs head coach Kari Cover called a quick timeout. Barely needing half of the 30 seconds allotted to her, the instruction to her team was simple.

Patricia L. Groft

Patricia L. Groft, age 73, of Gettysburg, died peaceful at her…

Larry R. Greene

Larry R. Greene, 62, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Dec. 24 at t…

You're dropping what?

As the new year fast approaches many will think of making short lived resolutions, I was thinking about some of the more unusual New Year's Eve rituals that take place in the various communities around Pennsylvania. It's easy to figure out the pickle drop in Dillsburg, the wrench drop in Mec…