A possible motive behind last week's alleged kidnapping in McSherrystown was uncovered when two of the accused were in central court Wednesday for preliminary hearings.
A Franklin Township man accused of punching the family's pet dog hard enough to cause a seizure plans to take his case to trial in January.
A member of Littlestown's Alpha Fire Company is suspected of pocketing more than $20,000 of the department's funds over a period of three years.
The 130-year-old bell that once summoned Littlestown firefighters was removed from the firehouse belfry Wednesday. The historic summoner is being refurbished.
Burglars were busy in Adams County this month, hitting a gun store and two other locations.
Chuck Reid has stepped down as executive director of Strawberry Hill Foundation and Nature Preserve after 9.5 years.
With just under two minutes left in the game, Bermudian Springs head coach Kari Cover called a quick timeout. Barely needing half of the 30 seconds allotted to her, the instruction to her team was simple.
Ask yourself this question: "Am I really in charge of my dental health?"
As the new year fast approaches many will think of making short lived resolutions, I was thinking about some of the more unusual New Year's Eve rituals that take place in the various communities around Pennsylvania. It's easy to figure out the pickle drop in Dillsburg, the wrench drop in Mec…