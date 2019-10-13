GIRLS’ SOCCER
FAIRFIELD 2,
EAST JUNIATA 0
In a battle of girls’ soccer heavyweights, the Fairfield Green Knights threw the knockout punches on Saturday, edging the Tigers 2-0 in a non-league game at East Juniata.
The Knights struck twice in a 10-minute span as Nora Clarke found the back of the net at the 42:10 mark and Milly Heinbaugh scored at the 51:00 mark to cap off a perfect season for Fairfield.
“The girls worked hard all game,” Fairfield coach Annie Wickett said. “It was a total team effort. It was a great game between two evenly matched teams — I’m glad we capitalized on opportunities.
The Knights finish 18-0, 14-0 in the YAIAA while East Juniata drops to 17-1. The two teams met in the state playoffs in 2017 following Fairfield’s state championship in 2016. The win gives the Knights their fourth-straight YAIAA-3 title.
“I definitely was excited to see this team work so hard for each other all season,” Wickett said. “We worked hard in this game as well.”
Fairfield shifts its attention to the YAIAA Tournament, where the Knights will meet Susquehannock on Tuesday at Northeastern High School.
Wickett says that the team hopes to keep its run going as long as possible by focusing only on what is in front of them.
“At this point, we want to take it one game at a time,” Wickett said. “We’re really excited to enter the tournament coming up.
Fairfield is currently seeded second in the PIAA Class A District 3 Power Rankings behind an undefeated Camp Hill team. The top 10 teams qualify for districts.
Fairfield 0 2 — 2
East Juniata 0 0 — 0
Goals: F-Nora Clarke, Milly Heinbaugh. Assists: Rio Strosnider. Shots: EJ-13, F-5. Corners: EJ-5, F-4. Saves: F-13, EJ-Brianna Henry 3.
BIGLERVILLE 6,
YORK CATHOLIC 0
An offensive explosion in the second half powered Biglerville past York Catholic, 6-0 in a YAIAA-3 battle on Saturday at Musselman Stadium.
The Canners’ Brylee Rodgers had a second-half hat trick and Katelyn Woolson had two tallies in the opening half to push Biglerville over its division rival. Jayden Slonaker also added a goal in the game.
Sydney Trostel led the Canners with three assists, while Erika Padilla added another.
The Canners, 12-4-1, 10-2-1 YAIAA-2, finished second behind Fairfield in the division and are currently ranked sixth in the PIAA District 3 power rankings. The Top 10 teams qualify for the district playoffs.
Biglerville 2 4 — 6
York Catholic 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 3, Katelyn Woolson 2, Jayden Slonaker. Assists: B-Sydney Trostel 3, Erika Padilla. Shots: B-20, YC-5. Corners: B-8, YC-4. Saves: YC-Angela Debolt 14; B-Kylie Kane 6.
FOOTBALL
DELONE CATHOLIC 44, FAIRFIELD 13
The Delone Catholic Squires put together a strong first half, putting up 37 unanswered in a 44-13 win over Fairfield in a YAIAA-3 contest on Friday night at Fairfield.
Tate Neiderer led the Delone rushing attack, accounting for 65 yards on eight carries, while Joe Hernandez added eight carries for 52 yards. Josh Fulton also rushed for 50 yards in the victory.
Delone Catholic opened the scoring with an 86-yard kickoff return for a TD, before four three first-quarter rushing touchdowns gave the Squires a 27-0 lead at the end of the first.
The Squires added another score on the ground in the second quarter and a field goal to lead 37-0 at the half.
A Fairfield rushing touchdown and passing touchdown got the Green Knights on the board.
The win improves Delone Catholic to 5-3, 5-0 YAIAA-3. The Knights fall to 1-7, 1-4 YAIAA-2. Delone Catholic remains the only unbeaten team in Division III while Fairfield can control its own destiny in the district playoff picture with a win over York Tech on Saturday.
Full statistics for this game are not yet available.
BOYS SOCCER
BIGLERVILLE 4,
YORK CATHOLIC 1
It took some time for the Biglerville offense to get going, but once it did it couldn’t be stopped. The Canners unleashed four second-half goals in a 4-1 victory over York Catholic in a YAIAA-3 contest to claim its fourth straight league crown at York Catholic.
The Canners had four different goal scorers: Emanuel Esquivias, Danny Chavarria, Drew Parker and Christian Morales in the victory. Lazaro Salazar added two assists for Biglerville. The lone York Catholic goal was scored by Colin Smith.
Biglerville (17-1, 14-0 YAIAA-3) capped off a perfect league season with another defeat of second place York Catholic (15-3, 12-2 YAIAA-3). The Canners are the only team in the league to edge the Irish.
Biglerville is currently ranked second in the PIAA District 3 Class 2A Power Rankings. The Top 10 teams qualify for the district playoffs in 2A.
Biglerville 0 4 — 4
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
Goals: B-Emanuel Esquivias, Danny Chavarria, Drew Parker, Christian Morales. YC-Colin Smith. Assists: B-Lazaro Salazar 2, Drew Parker, Dylan Ponce; YC-Ben Bullen. Shots: B-13, YC-5. Corners: B-7, YC-6. Saves: B-Noah Mattson 4, YC-Philip John 1. JV: 6-1 Biglerville.
FAIRFIELD 7,
FORBES ROAD 2.
The Fairfield boys soccer team used a dominant performance from its offense in a 7-2 victory over Forbes Road in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.
The Green Knights received four goals from Nate Snyder and a goal and two assists from Nik Nordberg in the victory. Chazden Kline and Tyler Richardson also scored for Fairfield.
The victory improves the Green Knights to 9-7-1. The Knights are in control of the 10th spot in the PIAA District 3 Class A power rankings. The Top 10 teams qualify for district playoffs.
Fairfield 4 3 — 7
Forbes Road 1 1 — 2
Goals: F- Nate Snyder 4, Nik Nordberg, Chazden Kline, Tyler Richardson. FR-Shaneman, Lupey. Assists: F-Nordberg 2, Richardson 2, Nate Mickley. Shots: F-20, FR-4. Corners: F-6, FR-4. Saves: FR-Clippinger 13, Trey Griffith 2.
