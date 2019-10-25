A review of the past six years of November elections here in Adams County shows a pattern of voter inactivity in municipal elections.
In the years when Pennsylvania’s governor was elected (2014 and 2018), about one-half of Adams County voters went to the polls.
In the presidential election year of 2016, almost three-fourths of Adams County voters went to the polls.
But in the years when state judges, county officials, state representatives and senators, school boards, and borough and township officials were elected (2013, 2015, and 2017), only about one-fourth of eligible voters went to the polls.
Where were the other 31,000 registered voters in Adams County? Do they not realize that the local and state levels of government have more direct influence on our daily lives than the president and U.S. legislators? Many taxes are assessed at the local and state levels. The tax bills we receive in our mailboxes each year come from the county, the school district and the borough or township where we reside.
Decisions on the services we receive as residents are made at the local level: road clearing in cold weather and maintenance in warm weather, police and fire protection, water and sewer services, zoning (what can be built and how buildings can be used) and building safety codes.
Should we not be concerned with who makes those decisions?
Your vote is important in EVERY election. Your vote is not only a right for which our ancestors fought, it is a responsibility of citizenship. If you do not participate in the election, you are allowing one-fourth of eligible voters to decide who makes the choices on property taxes, how our municipalities are operated, and what our students learn in school.
Your vote is your opinion on these and many more details of daily life – you surely don’t hesitate to express your opinion in discussions, why would you not express it at the ballot box?
I urge every registered voter to exercise your right and your responsibility on Nov. 5.
