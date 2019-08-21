Sample and purchase hundreds of wines from 27 Pennsylvania wineries during central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, the Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, Sept. 7-8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex.
“Pennsylvania’s moderate climate and rolling terrain provide some of the best fruit growing conditions in the country, and wineries have earned top honors from prestigious wine competitions around the world,” said Jennifer McCleaf, event director. “The Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival is your chance to taste and purchase some of the best wines from every corner of the state – all at one fun, festive and relaxed event.”
Participating wineries include: Allegro Vineyards, Brogue, York County; Armstrong Valley Winery, Halifax, Dauphin County; Bee Kind Winery, Clearfield, Clearfield County; Benigna's Creek Winery, Klingerstown, Schuylkill County; Blue Mountain Vineyards, New Tripoli, Lehigh County; Burnt Timbers Winery, Granville, Mifflin County; Chaddsford Winery, Chadds Ford, Chester County; Deer Creek Winery, Shippenville, Clarion County; Franklin Hill Vineyards, Bangor, Northampton County; Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery, State College, Centre County; Hawstone Hollow Winery, Lewistown, Mifflin County; Hungry Run Spirits, Lewistown, Mifflin County; Hungry Run Wine, Lewistown, Mifflin County; Jackson Square Vineyard, Spring Grove, York County; Juniata Valley Winery, Mifflin, Juniata County; Kingview Mead, Pittsburgh, Alleghany County; Kulpmont Winery, Kulpmont, Northumberland; Olivero's Vineyard, McAlisterville, Juniata County; Presque Isle Wine Cellars, North East, Erie County; Sand Castle Winery, Erwinna, Bucks County; Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, Spring Mills, Centre County; Shade Mountain Winery, Middleburg, Snyder County; Spring Gate Vineyard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, Curwensville, Clearfield County; Stonekeep Meadery, Birdsboro, Berks County; Thunder Ridge Winery, Spring Grove, York County; University Wine Co. , State College, Centre County
Hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, the festival also features more than 50 food and craft vendors and the region’s best live music.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.gettysburgwine.com or call 717.334.8151. Find the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GettysburgWineAndMusicFestival.
