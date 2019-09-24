The following events have been aggregated from school district calendars. To submit events for November’s calendar, please include the event name, time and location, along with any other details in an email to education@gettysburgtimes.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Fairfield Middle School Book Fair, through Oct. 4
• Bermudian Springs Middle School winter sports meeting, 2:06 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Bermudian Springs High School winter sports meeting, 2:06 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Fairfield College Process Night/ Financial Aid Night, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Delone Catholic Homecoming game, 7 p.m.
• Franklin Township fall fundraiser kickoff
• Gettysburg Homecoming game, 7 p.m.
• New Oxford Homecoming Game, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• New Oxford SAT Testing, 7 a.m.
• Biglerville at Central Dauphin Band Competition, 5 p.m.
• Delone Catholic Homecoming Dance, 7 p.m.
• Gettysburg Homecoming dance, 7 p.m.
• New Oxford Homecoming Dance, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• Fairfield ASVAB Test, 8 a.m.
• New Oxford High School Fall Open House, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• New Oxford Middle School Ox-Strong Breakfast Club, 7:41 a.m.
• New Oxford Middle School Fall Fun Night, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Bermudian Springs Homecoming game, 7 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 12
• Biglerville at West Shore Band Competition, 6 p.m.
• New Oxford at South Western Band Competition
• Bermudian Springs homecoming dance, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
• Delone Catholic Junior Retreat to Adams County Rescue Mission
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• New Oxford ASVAB Testing, 8 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• Biglerville PSAT Testing for 10th and 11th grades
• Delone Catholic PSAT Senior Retreat
• Fairfield SAT testing
• Gettysburg PSAT/NMSQ
• New Oxford Elementary Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• Fairfield’s Knights in Training, 6 p.m.
• Conewago Valley Intermediate School • Skating Party, 6 p.m. at Magic Elm Skateland
Friday, Oct. 18
• Conewago Valley Intermediate School Fifth Grade Fun Night, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• Biglerville at Bishop McDevitt Regional 6 Band Championship, TBA
• Delone Catholic Interact Adopt a Highway, 10 a.m.
• New Oxford band competition at Eastern York
Sunday, Oct. 20
• Delone Catholic Open House, noon
Monday, Oct. 21
• Conewago Township Elementary Book Fair, runs through Oct. 24
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• James Gettys Kids Heart Challenge
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• Cumberland-Perry Area Vo-Tech Tour Days
• Fairfield Sixth grade camp, through Oct.25
• Franklin Township, third grade science center field trip
Thursday, Oct. 24
• Delone Catholic Winter Sports/ Players meeting, 6 p.m.
• Fairfield Powder Puff Football game, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Franklin Township SOAR 4 Celebration recognition, 8:45 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• Delone Catholic ACT Test Day, 8 a.m.
• New Oxford at Manheim Central High School band competition
• District chorus auditions, 7:30 a.m. at Central York
• New Oxford Fall Festival Parade, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
• Squire Picnic, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• Fairfield blood drive
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Fairfield PSAT for 11th graders
Thursday, Oct. 31
• Fairfield fall parade and party, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.