Pennsylvanian legislators sound off during President Trump’s impeachment process.
President Trump is the third president to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
Local legislators were divided across party lines about their feelings of the articles of impeachment against the president for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.
Representative of the 13th Pennsylvania District, Dr. John Joyce called the impeachment “revenge driven by Democrats,” Wednesday.
“Months of investigation, millions of taxpayer dollars wasted,” he said.
The representative made acquisitions of a Democrat-endorsed impeachment aimed to sabotage the president and remove him from office since the election.
“There’s no doubt about the intentions of the Democrats,” Joyce said.
A politically motivated agenda, the process to impeach the president has been “revenge on those who voted for him in 2016, and an attempt to prevent him from winning again in 2020,” alleged Joyce.
The impeachment process has not been pursued fairly, transparently, or in a bipartisan manner and brought forth articles of impeachment “that do not include specific criminal acts,” alleged Joyce.
“The people of Southcentral Pennsylvania know the truth, and what we’ve been seeing is not the truth,” Joyce said.
“I will continue to fight for the people in Adams County, Pennsylvania, and America,” he said.
Joyce was confident the impeachment conviction would not go through.
“The president will survive this,” he said.
In a statement dated Sept. 25, Pennsylvania State Sen. Bob Casey supported the impeachment process “in order to hold President Trump accountable,” he said. Casey was not available for comment Thursday.
“I agree with Speaker Pelosi’s call to open a formal impeachment inquiry and begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump,” Casey said.
The Constitution lays out an impeachment process for “treason, bribery, or other high ‘Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ and “that impeachment should stem from an ‘abuse or violation of some public trust,’” he said.
Casey noted investigation reports, including evidence toward alleged interference in the 2016 election and suspected attempt to remove the Special Council.
“The recent revelation that President Trump pressured a foreign government to investigate his political opponents is a textbook example of abuse of power which demands action,” he said.
“I cannot ignore the public evidence which has confronted all of us,” according to Casey.
“Using the vast powers of impeachment in a cavalier fashion would be an insult to our Constitution. However, a failure by Congress to pursue impeachment in the face of grave offenses is just insulting to our Constitution and our values,” Casey said.
In a statement released Wednesday, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R) expressed hope the impeachment would meet a fair Senate process, “unlike the process in the House where the controversial tactics used by Speaker Pelosi and Chairmen Nadler and Schiff broke the bipartisan precedent and denied the president the due process rights afford to past presidents.”
