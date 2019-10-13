Senior Julia Soares blasted a shot from just inside the arc five minutes into overtime to lift Gettysburg College to a 1-0 win over Haverford College in Centennial Conference field hockey action at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Top Performers — Gettysburg
- Julia Soares ’20 – Goal, 2 Shots
- Emma Bertrando ’21 – 2 Shots
- Jillian Caputo ’20 – 3 Saves
Top Performers – Haverford
- Sunny Truslow – Save
- Keishla Sanchez — 2 Shots
How It Happened…
• First Quarter: The first 15 minutes was a defensive showcase with neither team managing a shot at the cage.
• Second Quarter: The action picked up in the second period with Haverford posting the game’s first shot in the 22nd minute. Delaney Snowden had her shot carom off the post for the Fords just past the 25-minute mark. Gettysburg managed three penalty corners, but did not put a shot on goal.
• Third Quarter: Caputo stopped a shot by Ariana Sulpizio in the 41st minute to preserve the scoreless deadlock. The Bullets were held without a shot.
• Fourth Quarter: After combining for six shots in the first 45 minutes, the two teams totaled six attempts at the goal in the final quarter. Caputo came up with a pair of stops in the 52nd and 54th minutes, while Truslow halted a shot by Soares in the 58th minute.
• Overtime: Playing in its fourth overtime game of the season, pressed on the attack with junior Arden Scheetz (Phoenix, Md./Notre Dame Prep) taking a crack at the goal and missing wide three minutes into the session. Just 1:24 later, Soares took control of the ball near the top of the arc and found some open space along the right wing. The senior’s ensuing shot bounced into the left corner of the cage to seal the victory.
Coach’s Corner
“Haverford is always a tough opponent. They are fast and aggressive and really smother you when you have the ball. We just tried to keep working together and focus on the process. It was not easy, but it was a good gritty win today.” – Head Coach Barb Jordan
By the Numbers
• Shots were even at seven apiece. It was the second-lowest shot count of the season for the Bullets.
• Gettysburg led in penalty corners 5-3, marking the eighth consecutive outing the team bested its opponent.
• The Bullets have won at least nine games for the first time since 2013.
• Gettysburg recorded its fifth shutout of 2019. That ties the program’s best total since a school-record 10 shutouts in 2009.
When Soares Scores
Gettysburg improved to 16-3 when Soares scores a goal, including 6-1 this season. Soares tied her personal season-best for goals with nine this season and her 23 points is already a career high. The senior has tallied eight game-winning goals in her career.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg took a 10-game lead in the all-time series with Haverford at 19-9. Each of the last five meetings has been decided by a goal.
Next Up
Gettysburg tangles with eighth-ranked Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
