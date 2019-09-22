After watching the PA Posse struggle to find victory lane against the All Stars during their last few trips to Central PA, Brian Montieth scored a $20,000 win against the traveling series on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Montieth’s win put his name in the record books with Stevie Smith as a two-time winner of the Dirt Classic.
The Dirt Classic offers a unique two heat format where drivers earn points for time trials and two sets of heats. The first set is lined up based on time trial results and the second set sees each heat lined up with an invert of nine.
After qualifying was completed Montieth had a one-point advantage over Aaron Reutzel to earn the pole for the 40-lap main event.
Reutzel had the advantage at the line on the start when Justin Peck lost a wheel on the front stretch bringing out the yellow.
The field lined up for a complete restart with Reutzel once again getting an advantage over Montieth when the green flag flew.
Reutzel was riding around the bottom of the track with Montieth living up to his nickname, “The Edge”, as he rode around the top side of the 3/8-mile oval.
Montieth was lurking right behind Reutzel as he was better in turns 3 and 4. Reutzel had the advantage in turns 1 and 2 and that was enough to keep Montieth at bay.
The leaders were catching the tail end of the field on lap 10 when the red flag came out for Anthony Macri. Macri hit the wall in turn three while running third.
Reutzel led Montieth, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer for the restart. Dietrich was up to fourth from his eighteenth starting spot.
Montieth had the advantage on the restart but Reutzel went to the inside of turns 3 and 4 and got back to the line first. The red flag came out again for two separate incidents. Dale Blaney and Tyler Walton got together in turn 3 with Blaney’s car parked on the wall.
Kyle Moody and Chase Dietz were both spun around in turn 4. Both Moody and Dietz were able to rejoin the field.
Dietrich was all over Brown for third and he got around him for the spot on lap 13. Rahmer followed two laps later sending Brown back to fifth.
Reutzel approached lapped traffic on lap 20 and had a .898 second advantage over Montieth at the halfway point of the race.
As the leaders worked through lapped traffic Montieth took the lead coming out of turn 4 on lap 25.
Rahmer got by Dietrich for third on lap 26 with Dietrich taking the spot back two laps later.
Dietrich was on a roll and moved into second on lap 30 but the caution came out for James McFadden. The field was reset to the previous lap, erasing Dietrich’s pass for second.
Reutzel and Dietrich battled for second as Montieth pulled away. Montieth had a 2.592 second advantage with 5 laps to go.
Montieth’s lead was all but erased as he caught lapped traffic with 4 laps to go. Montieth and Reutzel were both stuck to the bottom of the track, same as the lapped cars in front of them. Montieth went high in turns 3 and 4 with three laps to go which allowed Reutzel to gain even more on the leader.
Dietrich had caught Montieth and Reutzel with two laps to go. In a last-ditch effort, Reutzel went high going into turn 3 on the last lap. With Reutzel riding the top, Dietrich went low and got by Reutzel for second in the last turn of the last lap of the 40-lap feature.
Reutzel held onto third. Rahmer crossed the line fourth and Brown finished fifth.
Reutzel, Jim Siegel, Brian Brown, Paul McMahan and Macri won the first round of heats. The second round of heats were won by Dylan Norris, Glenndon Forsythe, Montieth, Chase Dietz and Trey Starks.
Dewease won the B-main and Reutzel set quick time over the 49-car field with a lap of 13.492 seconds.
Lincoln Speedway is back in action on Saturday, with the Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers Appreciation Race presented by Pancho Racing Products featuring the 410 and 358 Sprints. Racing starts at 6 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstand gates opening at 4.
