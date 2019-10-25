I am extremely proud and grateful to be the publisher of the Gettysburg Times and also be a resident and registered voter in Cumberland Township.
I normally attend the monthly township meeting when I am able. I want to have a greater understanding of issues and decisions that effect me personally and from a business standpoint. I feel I have a fairly good perspective on how things are run in the township. My role also puts me in frequent contact with Cumberland township staff and administration.
I also do not hold back with my opinion. When I think township officials need to hear criticism or concern, I will let them hear it. With that being said, it is my personal observation is that Cumberland Township is very well run and managed. The township administration is very professional and particularly open and honest with the media, and the highway and police departments set the bar high. The current Board of Supervisors is very active and engaged. Retiring Chairwomen Barb Underwood has been a consistent presence in countless county-wide initiatives for many years that support our municipalities, and was one of the key founders of the Adams County Council of Governments.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Cumberland Township residents will go to the polls to cast their ballots for two openings on the five-person board. Beside Barb, Jim Paddock is the other supervisor not running for re-election. The four individuals running for the two positions are Tiffany Stouck Ramsburg (R), Jeff Brauning (R), Al Ferranto (Ind.) and Walter Debany (Non-Affiliated).
When our forefathers created the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, they did so in this manner so much of the governmental authority stayed with the local level, whether it be city, borough or township. In 2019, that can still have beneficial applications; but can also present challenges and some redundancy in costs and services. Although national races get more press, local elections are especially important in a Commonwealth. Those that step forward to serve their local community are to be respected and commended for their willingness to serve their community. Once elected, there is also a responsibility of the candidate to the voters that elected and put their trust in them.
The voters of Cumberland Township have an interesting decision to make in this election.
Al Ferranto was previously elected as a write-in for Cumberland Township Supervisor. As was reported in the Gettysburg Times, when only partially through his first term, not liking the results of the 2015 township election, when the candidate he supported did not win, Ferranto, walked into the township building the next day, threw down his keys and said he quit. According to a Letter To The Editor, written by Ferranto that was published in this paper last week, he is partnering with another candidate Walter Debany, and is running again.
To have a different of opinion is fine and can be healthy, having the privilege of being elected by residents is privileged part of our democratic process, having a seat at the front table with a legislative voice was the goal of our forefathers, but throwing your keys down and quitting is an act that should not go unquestioned or unnoticed as Cumberland Township residents go to the polls on Nov. 5.
This is a largely local election and I urge all Adams County residents to get out and vote for your municipal, county and school board representatives that impact the quality of your daily lives.
