York Suburban girls 59, Gettysburg 35
York Suburban boys 54, Gettysburg 40
The Warriors picked up several event wins in Thursday’s clash with the homestanding Trojans.
Morgan Newell and Hannah Brainard secured two wins apiece for Gettysburg. Newell was first to the wall in the 50 free and 100 fly while Brainard topped the field in the 200 free and 500 free.
Newell and Brainard also paired with teammates Paige Clapsadle and Malina Reber to win the 400 free relay in 3:56.66
Kassidy Oussouren posted the fastest times of the night in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 free (52.21) to pace the Warrior boys.
Harry Nelson added a victory in the 100 back as well.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. York Suburban (Lauren Abel, Sophia Guyer, Savannah Hunt, Cajsa Fryar) 2:00.56; 200 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 2:04.72; 200 IM: 1. Guyer 2:18.02, 2. Malina Reber (G) 2:35.02; 50 free: 1. Morgan Newell (G) 25.37; 100 fly: 1. Newell (G) 1:01.34; 100 free: 1. Hunt (YS) 59.30, 3. Grace Florek (G) 1:05.20; 500 free: 1. Brainard (G) 5:37.44, 3. Reber (G) 6:02.44; 200 free relay: 1. York Suburban (Fryar, Hunt, Maya Viess, Megan Lonergan) 1:48.55; 100 back: 1. Abel (YS) 1:10.66, 3. Paige Clapsadle (G) 1:16.31; 100 breast: 1. Guyer (YS) 1:12.14, 2. Natalie Hurtwitch (G) 1:21.04; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clapsadle, Reber, Brainard, Newell) 3:56.66.
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. York Suburban (CJ Zortman, Matt Peters, Calvin Koller, Tyler Brockington) 1:46.11; 200 free: 1. Shea Walsh (YS) 1:58.20, 3. Zach Turner (G) 2:06.85; 200 IM: 1. Peters (YS) 2:05.63, 2. Harry Nelson (G) 2:11.74; 50 free: 1. Kassidy Oussoren (G) 22.85, 2. Brandon Gladfelter (G) 23.75; 100 fly: 1. Koller (YS) 55.69, 2. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:03.30, 3. Sam Nelson (G) 1:05.87; 100 free: 1. Oussoren (G) 52.21, 3. Gladfelter (G) 53.69; 500 free: 1. Alex Gleba (YS) 5:33.78, 3. Bordatto (G) 5:49.14; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Collin Campbell, Zach Turner, Gladfelter, Oussoren) 1:38.83; 100 back: 1. H. Nelson (G) 58.70; 100 breast: 1. Peters (YS) 1:05.90, 2. Zach Tipton (G) 1:09.65; 400 free relay: 1. York Suburban (Zortman, Walsh, Koller, Peters) 3:30.27.
Dover Girls 127, New Oxford Girls 52
Dover Boys 127, New Oxford Boys 47
Lauren Richter was a double winner for the Colonials in Thursday’s competition.
Richter bested the field in both the 200 free and 500 free events.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. Dover (Nora Craig, Emma Pequignot, Kennedy Coble, Emma Sheridan) 2:05.07; 200 free: 1. Lauren Richter (NO) 2:06.98; 200 IM: 1. Coble (D) 2:31.79, 3. Kenzie Christie (NO) 2:51.44; 50 free: 1. Craig (D) 27.79, 2. Lily Anderson (NO) 30.03; 1-meter dive: 1. Meaghan Tuohy (D) 203.10; 100 fly: 1. Pequignot (D) 1:08.36, 2. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 1:09.59; 100 free: 1. Anna Hawkins (D) 1:04.91, 3. Courtney Smith (NO) 1:09.76; 500 free: 1. Lauren Richter (NO) 5:49.57; 200 free relay: 1. Dover (Sheridan, Hawkins, Hannah Hogan, Taylor Mills) 1:58.71; 100 back: 1. Coble (D) 1:07.88; 100 breast: 1. Pequignot (D) 1:18.70, 2. Clabaugh (NO) 1:19. 28; 400 free relay: 1. Dover (Coble, Mills, Pequignot, Craig) 4:12.53.
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. Dover (Jaxson Burrage, Tanner Gladfelter, Silas Barnes, Jud Pequignot) 1:49.04; 200 free: 1. Barnes (D) 1:58.63, 3. Jon Clinton (NO) 2:09.68; 200 IM: 1. Burrage (D) 2:15.38, 3. Angel Flores (NO) 2:36.51; 50 free: 1. Austin Smith (D) 23.57, 2. Alan Flores (NO) 25.05, 3. James Hayward (NO) 25.74; 1-meter diving: 1. Jensen Gladfelter (D) 148.25; 100 fly: 1. Smith (D) 55.64; 100 free: 1. T. Gladfelter (D) 50.85, 3. Caleb Kelly (NO) 1:00.70; 500 free: 1. Barnes (D) 5:32.90; 200 free relay: 1. Dover (T. Gladfelter, Barnes, Pequignot, Smith) 1:36.39; 100 back: 1. Burrage (D) 1:03.25, 3. Flores (NO) 1:09.47; 100 breast: 1. T. Gladfelter (D) 1:08.87, 3. James Hayward (NO) 1:11.30; 400 free relay: 1. Dover (Smith, Staub, Adam Pletz, Burrage) 3:43.84.
WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs 64, Delone 16
The Eagles got pins from Ty Livelsberger (113), Caleb Mantz (132), Chanse Boyer (138) and Savauri Shelton (220) on the way to victory over the Squires.
Artem Reichart (145) and Tate Neiderer (160) notched victories for Delone.
106-Coby Johnston (BS) fft.; 113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) p. Ryderlee Reichart, 3:57; 120-Josh Dietrich (DC) fft.; 126-Brennan Schisler (BS) fft.; 132-Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Justin Emeigh, :37; 138-Chanse Boyer (BS) p. Nick Carpenter, 1:53; 145-Artem Reichart (DC) MD. Adam Harbaugh, 12-1; 152-Trenton Harder (BS) TF. Devin Reese, 1:22 (16-0); 160-Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Jacob Shifflet, :37; 170: Jonah Martin (BS) TF. Harrison Smith, 3:55 (17-2); 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) fft.; 195-Joshua Keller (BS) fft.; 220-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Sam Scovitch, 2:30; 285-Carter King (BS) fft.
