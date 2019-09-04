Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Earlier this year Adams County Grants supported Community Media of South Central Pennsylvania in their effort to extend existing broadband infrastructure from a hub in York westward into Adams County along Route 30, terminating at the new Colonial Career and Technology Center in New Oxford.
Currently there are areas of Adams County without internet service. Reliable, affordable internet access is critical to economic development. It is a determining factor in business location decisions and how residents search for jobs. As the article entitled “Slow Internet May Hamper Rural Communities” in the Gettysburg Times August 29 issue stated, it impacts how people in rural areas communicate with medical providers, and how students complete homework assignments.
The proposal by Community Media is reminiscent of how rural electric cooperatives were formed to provide electricity to farming communities, who went without access to power long after much of the nation took light at the flick of a switch for granted. The local fiber network created will be locally owned and controlled, and fees for services retained locally. This will create increased interest in economic development, and also support local fire and EMS with back-up emergency communications. The Adams County Community Foundation supports this effort as part of a wider initiative aimed at affordable housing, access to transportation and economic development.
Lisa Donohoe,
Director of Community Programs,
Adams County Community
Foundation
