On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commission gave preliminary approval for night-vision optics while hunting furbearers, amended regulations that require nonhunters to wear fluorescent-orange clothing on game lands during fall hunting season, and approved the acquisition of 470 acres to be used for game lands.
The board met in an online format that was open for the public to follow live. It’s the second commissioners meeting to be held only online in compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19.
Also among meeting highlights was the adoption of a new plan that will guide the Game Commission in battling chronic wasting disease, which always is fatal to the deer and elk it infects and annually has expanded into new areas of Pennsylvania.
• The board gave preliminary approval to a regulatory change that would allow handheld and sporting-arm mounted night-vision and infrared optics to be used while hunting furbearers. There are hunting seasons for the following furbearers: raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.
The change will not become effective unless the board casts a second vote at another meeting to adopt it. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26.
The vote follows the July 1 enactment of House Bill 1188, which permits the Game Commission to regulate night-vision and infrared optics. Previously, the hunting use of these devices was prohibited by state law.
Bill sponsor Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, said the use of this equipment will greatly benefit predator hunters in helping to control populations of predator species, especially coyotes, whose population numbers continue to increase regardless of the fact that they can be hunted 24/7.
“Predator populations must be kept in check to help protect livestock, pets and personal property, and further help ensure the personal safety of our constituents,” he added.
The board took swift action to begin the process of regulating these devices in response to comments the agency has received since the bill’s passage.
“In the days since HB 1188 became law, the Board of Commissioners has been flooded with comments asking us to move forward with adopting regulations permitting the use of night vision equipment,” Charlie Fox, board president, commented. “We are confident that the use of this equipment will provide predator hunters an additional tool in their toolbox, one that will allow them to be efficient and safe when hunting predators.”
• During the height of the fall hunting seasons — from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 — nonhunters using state game lands long have been required to wear fluorescent orange, except on Sundays. But, now that expanded Sunday hunting has been approved, additional hunting will occur on three Sundays within that timeframe.
In response, the board adopted amended regulations that require hikers and other nonhunters to wear at least 250-square-inches of fluorescent-orange clothing on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees, when visiting state game lands at any time during that period. Those using shooting ranges are exempted from the requirement.
• The board will add more than 470 acres to state game lands. Acreage was acquired through private parties and conservation funds.
The approved acquisitions are: 154 acres in Mount Pleasant Township, Wayne County; 35 acres in Ararat Township, Susquehanna County; 13 acres in Pike Township, Berks County; 43 acres in Union Township, Fulton County; and 231 acres in Middle Paxton Township, southeast of Halifax, in Dauphin County.
The latter was purchased from Central Pennsylvania Conservancy Inc.
The land, being purchased for an option price of $400 per acre to be paid from the Game Fund, adjoins State Game Lands 211. Access to the parcel is from existing game lands.
• The board unanimously voted down a proposal that would have established 24-caliber as the minimum caliber for hunting deer and bear with centerfire rifles.
Commissioner Dennis Fredericks, who had asked for the proposal to be drafted, said the board received many comments from hunters opposed to prohibiting smaller-caliber centerfire rifles such as the .223 and
.22-250 for big-game hunting, and that continuing to permit use of these could benefit the recruitment of young hunters, as well as the retention of aging hunters.
• The board approved a five-year, non-surface agreement to develop natural gas and oil beneath State Game Lands 134 in Plunketts Creek Township, between Montoursville and Forksville, in Lycoming County.
Alta Marcellus Development LLC, of Houston, Texas, will pay the Game Commission a one-time bonus payment of $3,932,500, as well as future royalty payments, as part of the deal. All payments will be added to the agency’s Game Fund.
• Near the close of the meeting, Fox asked Game Commission staff to explore the potential for issuing antlerless deer licenses directly through the commission.
While the mail-in antlerless application process is mandated by state law, and changing it would require legislation, Fox asked staff to proactively explore the possible alternatives for application and award of licenses should the law permit changes.
Fox noted that the commission has heard from hunters who would support revising the current system in favor of a more customer friendly process for applying for an antlerless license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.