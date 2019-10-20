It was only a year ago that the Bermudian Spring field hockey team pulled off an improbable comeback to capture the York-Adams League championship.
Down 2-0 with less than five minutes left, the Eagles shocked Division I champ Central York with a 3-2 triumph in overtime to win the 2018 crown.
This time around, Berm coach Neil Bixler was hoping his team wouldn’t need any last-minute heroics as they squared off against the Panthers for a second year in a row at Red Lion High School on Saturday afternoon.
A goal by senior standout Skyler West with just over nine minutes left in the first half gave the Eagles the early lead. Bixler’s dream of playing the rest of the contest ahead, however, didn’t last long.
A controversial Central goal 30 seconds later evened the score, and two more tallies by the Panthers in the second half proved to be enough this time as the Bermudian girls couldn’t muster any late-game magic in a 3-1 setback.
The victory marked the first-ever title in program history for the Panthers (14-7).
“Their speed and stick work is really good,” Bixler said of Central. “We didn’t defend it as well as we should have. They got some breaks down the field on us and they have some top-level players.”
Bixler, however, was pretty upset that Central’s first goal was allowed to stand. The lines on the turf at Horn Field may have created some confusion as the field hockey circle and the lacrosse circles are not far apart.
“It was outside of the circle,” Bixler said. “We could clearly see it and my players saw it. We didn’t really defend it because it was about two yards past the line. There are two lines there, the blue (for lacrosse) and the red, which is the field hockey line, and the ball was on the blue line. But it is what it is.”
Surrendering momentum that was earned just moments prior was a tough pill to swallow for the Eagles, who fell to 18-2. The longtime Berm coach admitted that.
“It definitely changed the momentum of the game,” he said. “It’s a shame that first-half didn’t turn out a bit different, but it didn’t.”
The contest was still mired in a deadlock well into the second half. But the stick work and speed of players like Victoria Whitehead and Abby Lamison, who scored both of Central York’s second-half goals, proved to be a challenge.
“We don’t have a lot of speed,” Bixler said. “I’d say that overall we’re pretty average at best, so speed can really cause us some issues.”
While Bixler, who reached 300 career victories earlier in the season, would have enjoyed repeating as Y-A champs, the ability to get ready for the District 3 playoffs by playing against bigger schools was a reward in itself.
“I’m always glad that we play in this because it prepares us to take on high-level competition,” he said. “Win or lose, this preps us for what we’ll see at districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.