Hello, what can I say? Sadly and reluctantly the time has come to keep in tough with family, friends and co-workers. A special thanks goes to the Gettysburg Times for giving me this wonderful part-time job (more of an adventure than I loved, making people happy, especially me — my goal in life).
I am at a loss for words, so this is my heart to heart message to say thank you so much to all as I let you know my upcoming retirement will be on Feb. 29. It’s Leap Day in a Leap Year, so time to go. It’s not possible to list the names and many events — I could probably write a book sharing our 30 years together. We had fantastic times and will continue to have memories dear to our hearts. No one knows what the future will bring. Just take one day at a time and give thanks to God!
It has been said that all good things sooner or later must come to an end — yes, even this column. I could not have done it without your help. Thanks!
It’s amazing what teamwork can do and I was so happy to be part of the Gettysburg Times for so long.
This has been a tough decision — so hard to make — sometimes we just have to do things that hurt. I will miss our togetherness. So, see you soon. It is what it is — weather-wise, health-wise and otherwise. Always remember, people who mean so much are never far away, but always close in thought and heart — just as you are to me. Keep in touch. God loves you and so do I.
In closing, after much confusion, ups and downs, computer and technology problems have become just too much. So I bid adieu — not goodbye — and I’ll meet you out and about (if able). There are places to go and things to do in my senior years. God be with you until we meet again! Enjoy all the wonderful memories we shared.
