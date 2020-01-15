Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, one mile west of U.S. Route 15 on state Route 234 announced its bingo dates for the year.
Bingo is planning on Jan. 6, Feb. 16, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec.20.
Doors open at 12 noon. Bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. with 20 regular games, nine games of chance, and a progressive game. Food is available.
Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
