The Adams County Arts Council is offering a collection of online interactive classes to help you cultivate your inner artist during this mandated quarantine time. Now is the perfect time to learn how to knit, paint with watercolors, learn to draw, or zest up your skills in the kitchen. Here’s what’s coming up in April.
• Essential Oils & Best Practices to Manage Stress & Anxiety, Friday, April 17, 10-11 a.m.
Learn about the benefits of essential oils and good practice techniques to manage our emotions during this world-wide time of stress and anxiety. Join Holly Owens, registered yoga instructor and essential oil enthusiast, to explore some new ideas to create mindfulness and presence. $9 for member and $11 for non-members.
• Basic Drawing, M, W, 10-11 a.m. April 20, 22, 27, 29, and May 4 and 6
Join this drawing class to develop your basic drawing skills and increase your confidence as an artist. Each session serves as a springboard for practicing between classes, which can be shared and discussed over subsequent sessions for a truly interactive experience. Stanley Gilmore, instructor, $54 ($60)
• Sushi 101, Thursday, April 23, 5-6 p.m.
Learning how to hand-roll a sushi roll is surprisingly easy and fun. Chef Subarna will show you how to prepare and roll using ingredients he has on-hand. This is designed for watching, learning and interacting. $15 ($18)
• Taco Twos-days, Tuesdays, April 28, and/or May 5, 5 p.m.
Join Ellie and Lisa Cadigan in their kitchen as they share a simple but delicious recipe for black bean tacos. The class culminates on Cinco de Mayo, when mom and daughter will share one of their favorite fish taco recipes, with festive side dishes and drinks. Lisa and Ellen Cadigan, $22/$25
• Southern Comfort, Monday, April 27, 12-1 p.m.
Learn the secrets to making a fried chicken dinner, complete with the fixings, mashed potatoes, corn and salad. Anna says, this is one of my all-time favorite meals ever and what I would always asked to have when I was growing up. Recipes provided. $15 ($18)
• Hearty Vegetarian, Thursday, April 30, 5-6 p.m.
What’s in Subarna’s pantry and how will he use simple, staple ingredients to create mouthwatering, satisfying and hearty vegetarian meals. Join us as we explore the possibilities of flavorful cooking using ingredients you have in your pantry. $15 ($18)
• Knitting 101: Spring into Knitting, Monday, Wednesday, April 20 - May 20, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
This class is designed for newbies and is filled with skills to give you a solid start in the art of knitting. You will learn how to create a striped can cozy. Gail Kollmar, $85 ($95)
• Crochet 10: Spring into Crochet, Monday, Wednesday; April-May 20, 6-7 p.m.
This class is designed for newbies and will focus on holding your yarn and hook to create a dish cloth that will brighten your kitchen this spring. Gail Kollmar $85 ($95)
• One and Two Point Perspective Drawing Classes, Thursdays, April 30-May 21, 10-11 a.m.
Perspective drawing is what gives a three dimensional feeling to a flat image such as a drawing or a painting. Learn how to draw interiors and exteriors in one point and two point perspective. $36 ($40)
• Writing Difficult Stories, Thursdays, April 23-May 28, 10-11 a.m.
This workshop wades into the murkiness and challenges of writing difficult stories by considering the craft and technique of several contemporary authors. Aurora Bonner, $54 ($60)
• Three Ways to Make Your Watercolor Even Better, Tuesdays, April 28-May 12, 10-11 a.m.
In three interactive lessons, learn and paint along with award winning artist Steve Bleinberger who will discuss and demonstrate small “Journal Painting” and how it can help make your next “large” watercolor even better. All levels welcome. $30 ($36)
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
