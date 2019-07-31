Test your powers of observation at the Adams County Arts Council’s family-friendly Scavenger Hunts on Saturday, September 21 and September 28. Participants will match arty images from the event program with the participating business where they can be found.
The September 21st Hunt will take place in downtown Gettysburg. The hunt will start and end at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington Street. The September 28th hunt will start and end at the Dobbin House parking lot and will include businesses in the south end of town.
Registration begins both days at 12:30 p.m. Hunt hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per person; four persons are allowed on each team; children eight and under are free and not counted as team member. Cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25, sponsored by Arts Council board members Jane Hyde, PhD, Roger Lund and Judie Butterfield, will be awarded.
Businesses are within walking distance of the Scavenger Hunts’ starting and ending points. Participants should wear comfortable shoes, bring a clip board, and pen. (Note that parking on September 28 in the Dobbin House Springhouse Tavern and Curiosity Gift Shop lot is for patrons only).
Businesses in downtown or southern Gettysburg who would like to participate are invited to contact event chair Brenda McCabe at 717-339-7057 by August 16.
Online registration for both hunts is available at www.adamsarts.org. For more information, contact the Arts Council at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. The mission of the Adams County Arts Council is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
