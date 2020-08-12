While some may feel at home in the water, Solie Stenger is right at home on the water.
The Lake Heritage resident trains for water skiing nearly every day of the week, often cutting through the ripples at 7 a.m. with fellow members of the Lake Heritage Waterski Club. Getting a jump on the competition has paid off for Stenger, who recently competed in the 78th annual GOODE Water Ski National Championships in Zachary, La. The five-day event drew nearly 600 athletes from across the country, competing in various age groups and events.
Stenger, 13, earned a coveted spot on the podium by placing fifth in the slalom in the Girls 3 Division.
“I was really excited because I was expecting to get seventh or sixth,” said Stenger. “I whispered to my dad, ‘I think I made the podium!’”
Solie’s love of water skiing comes naturally, with both sides of her family participating in the sport dating back to her grandparents. Both of her parents ski, as do her younger brother and sister. Solie first took to the sport at the age of two, advancing from a board to a pair of skis by the time she was four. A few years later she was up on one ski, and there was no looking back.
“I love the environment of it and how much fun it is,” she said. “It’s fun to do what you love.”
Solie qualified for nationals with a strong showing at the Eastern Regional tournament in Connecticut a few weeks ago. There she was third in slalom, second in jump and fourth in trick, giving her runner-up honors in the overall competition. Prior to regionals, Solie placed first in all three disciplines, as well as overall, at the state event.
Athletes at nationals contend for supremacy in slalom, tricks and jumping. In addition to her fifth-place finish in slalom, Solie was seventh in overall, which combines scores from all three events.
She also received the Most Improved National Athlete award for her division.
“It was a lot of fun and the environment was amazing,” she said. “In the past year-and-a-half I’ve met so many people, it’s definitely a close environment. Everyone knows everyone because it’s such a small sport.”
Solie hopes to improve in the jump and trick events and plans to continue water skiing when she gets to college. An eighth-grade student at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, she also competes in soccer and springboard diving, and enjoys drawing and baking in her free time.
