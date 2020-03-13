“Things are going well” for students on a field trip in France, Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll wrote Thursday in an email.
“We have verified today that the travel ban is not for American citizens who are in Europe,” he wrote.
“We are verifying if any travel changes need to take place as a result of the President’s message” Wednesday night, Doll wrote.
High School Principal Beth Graham “has been in touch with the adults in France” and “we continue to share information with parents of students abroad as we get information,” Doll wrote.
“Students have been in touch with their parents and vice versa,” Doll wrote.
“We continue to monitor closely and will plan accordingly with the travel company” that is managing the trip, Doll wrote.
“The travel company has a lot of experience with these types of situations and they have been very helpful to keep everyone safe,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.