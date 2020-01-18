Two people in our community lost a total of 392 pounds between them, 130 pounds in one year for Jamie Gaskin and 260 pounds in 2.5 years for Jen Harlow. Both lost weight at a rate of over 100 pounds per year.
Jen Harlow came into the orbit of Healthy Adams County’s Physical Fitness Task Force when she completed our Labor Day Free 5K walk this year, the first time she achieved such a feat, and with her daughter at her side. She had lost 260 lbs. in 2.5 years, after “gastric sleeve” surgery, which reduced the size of her stomach by more than 80 percent. She easily walked a mile to my house for our interview and back home. This is quite a change for Jen, as she was once confined to her house, using a bariatric roller walker to get around for roughly 11 years. She seldom left home, feeling that people stared and whispered about her, and suffering from joint deterioration and loneliness. She said it was so much easier to order food and have it delivered; she only had to face one person that way, whereas she had to face “the world” if she went to the grocery store. Jen didn’t enjoy her old life. She had a marvelous daughter and three young grandchildren, every reason to want a better life. She talked with medical professionals until she found one who could help her achieve that life. Now Jen chooses protein foods first; chicken, turkey, sharp cheddar cheese. She takes recommended vitamin supplements to provide nutrients she does not get in her meals, due to the very limited amount of food she is able to consume with her constricted stomach size.
Jamie Gaskin came to know Healthy Adams County and its work when his wife took over as executive director of the nonprofit in the early 2000’s. Jamie served in the Army National Guard for a decade, and came home from a combat deployment in the middle east to life with his family. He struggled with readjustment to civilian life and then had surgery for a brain tumor; weight gain followed. He decided to weigh himself before and after his Thanksgiving 2018 feast and was chagrined to discover he had consumed five pounds of food and beverage during the meal. It was a turning point for Jamie, and he became serious about changing his lifestyle and making better choices. He realized he had to change now, or his lifestyle would kill him. Since that day, Jamie has lost 130 pounds. What helped the most was the concept of “moderation.” By demonstrating better self-control, he felt better about his choices: Smaller portions; better choices; and lots of exercise. He didn’t have to give up anything completely, if he moderated his intake. Today he eats a lot of seafood, chicken, and greens. He snacks on apples or bananas, but occasionally chooses hard pretzels or ice cream. He eats a lot of Caesar salad. Jamie loves walking the dogs and has a regular exercise program at a gym. He uses his Apple watch to track daily exercise and calorie levels of the food he eats. He takes advantage of planning time and lunch time at work to walk around the track. He exercises a minimum of four days per week for 30 minutes or more per session.
Life Changing Experiences
The weight loss has changed Jen’s life in so many ways. She goes out in public and is gaining confidence. She has a part-time job she likes and a caring, supportive boyfriend. She has a new way of relating to her daughter and grandchildren; her grandkids rejoice that their grandmother “has a lap” they can sit in now, when she isn’t playing with them outside or down on the floor with the 2-year old. She is about 20 pounds from her goal weight and feels terrific. She has zero regrets about her decision to have surgery. She has a supportive family and a Facebook support group. She noted that her sleep apnea and high blood pressure have resolved. Her Body Mass Index (BMI) was 34 at her last check-up. Jen gardens, hikes around the battlefield or explores new places on foot. She paints and makes jewelry. Another benefit – she is comfortable in the seats at the theater, stadium and on the bus. Her friends tell her she is a totally different person, but she says “No, I am the person I was meant to be.”
For Jamie, the weight loss allowed him to participate in and lead his son’s Scout troop (the same troop that Jamie was a member of when he achieved Eagle Scout). He feels it is important to be a role model for his son and the other Scouts in the troop. He is taking great joy in his ability to actively explore the outdoors. His dogs greet him excitedly when he arrives home and don’t let up until they get their walk. Jamie has seen improvement in all areas including BMI, triglycerides, and blood pressure. Jamie credits his son, his wife, and his best friend as the supportive trio who made a difference for him.
Words of Wisdom
Jen’s advice is to “just do it!" Make the decision and set your mind to it. It is more mental than physical – wrap your mind around moderation and don’t give in to feelings that make you eat more.
Jamie believes that by loving and caring for yourself, you can change the world for others. “God blesses us with the time we have on this earth and we should all have the expectation of self-care.” He advises to be realistic in your goals and not to let your poor decisions become setbacks.
Looking Forward
Looking for ways to add more steps to your life? Join us at our next hike on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Caledonia. For more details on this and future hikes/walks please see the Healthy Adams county Facebook page or contact Jen Gastley at 717-337-4137.
