Quadir Copeland...
• had three games of at least 30/15, including against Northeastern in a road win in December.
• had 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 67-61 win at YAIAA-2 runner-up and state qualifier York Suburban.
• had 31 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-65 win over Hershey in the first round of districts that clinched a state playoff berth.
• had 38 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists in a road win at Kennard-Dale in January.
• scored at least 20 points in 17 games and reached double figures in 27 of the team's 28 games.
Gettysburg...
• The boys' 23 victories tied the school record for wins in a season that was set in 1973-74 and it was the first time they ran the table in the division since 1992-93 and the first time they went undefeated in the regular season since 1967-68.
