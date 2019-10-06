Gettysburg College managed a season-high 407 yards of offense, including 307 by freshman quarterback Logan Edmond, but it wasn’t enough to push the Bullets to a Homecoming victory as Moravian College posted 33-16 decision in a Centennial Conference contest Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Top Performers — Gettysburg
- Logan Edmond ’23 – 182 Passing Yards, 125 Rushing Yards, Rush TD
- Mike Welsh ’21 – 15 Carries, 48 Rushing Yards, Rush TD
- Matty Mulcahy ’23 – 9 Carries, 43 Rushing Yards, 2 Receptions, 20 Receiving Yards, Blocked Punt
- Sal DeBenedetto ’22 – 1 Reception, 78 Yards
- Linwood Nicolas, Jr. – 5 Receptions, 43 Receiving Yards
- Alex Stillman ’22 – 15 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
- Mike Galaida ’22 – 8 Tackles, 2.5 TFL
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Moravian struck first with Diez gashing the Gettysburg defense for 42 yards on five carries before giving way to Sherwin Stewart for a six-yard score. The Bullets answered right back with the team’s longest play from scrimmage as DeBenedetto hauled in a pass from Edmond and raced 78 yards to the red zone. Edmond polished off the drive with an 11-yard rush and the extra point gave Gettysburg a 7-6 lead with 5:50 to go in the period. On The Greyhounds’ next drive, Mills found Olsen for a 45-yard reception and four plays later, the quarterback reached over the goal line for a touchdown. The extra point made the score 13-7 entering the second quarter.
• Second Quarter: Gettysburg reached Moravian territory to open the second quarter, but the drive stalled and the hosts turned the ball over on downs. The Greyhounds raced back up the field with Mills completing six passes, including a 24-yard scoring strike to Pierce to push the lead to 20-7. Later in the half, the Bullets mounted a 12-play drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal by senior Justin Geisel. Little ran the ensuing kick-off 41 yards and a penalty set the Greyhounds in Gettysburg territory. After a 36-yard toss to Pierce, Mills threw his second touchdown of the half to Nick Cregar to give the visitors a 26-10 lead heading into halftime.
• Third Quarter: Gettysburg struck first in the second half with a 16-play, 88-yard drive. Edmond put the Bullets in the red zone with an 18-yard carry and Welsh crashed into the end zone from a yard out. The two-point conversion attempt failed, setting the score at 26-16.
• Fourth Quarter: Moravian made it a three-score lead with a Mills-to-Pierce 30-yard touchdown toss at the beginning of the final frame. The two teams traded turnovers later on, with senior Jordan Mason picking off a pass before a forced fumble by the Greyhounds. Mulcahy charged up the crowd by crashing through the line and blocking a punt. The Bullets marched into the red zone following three-straight completions and a 17-yard rush by Edmond, but the team had to settle for a field goal try. PJ Weierbach swatted the 33-yard attempt out of the air and Moravian recovered the ball. The Greyhounds ran out the remaining three minutes of play.
By the Numbers
• The Bullets racked up a season-high 225 yards rushing and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
• Gettysburg did not allow a sack for the first time since Oct. 7, 2017 against Juniata.
