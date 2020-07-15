Bicycles have been all the rage during the COVID-19 shutdowns. The Gettysburg Recreation Park is in the process of accommodating a different type of rider.
Jimmy Phelps, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) board member and a half dozen volunteers put shovels and pickaxes in the dirt Wednesday while starting to build a dirt pump track at the rec park. In a few weeks, the soil clumps will be molded into a continuous circuit of banked turns and jumps up to a three feet high, Phelps said.
“We wanted to give kids an opportunity to get out of the house, to keep them active and healthy,” Phelps said. “During COVID, bike sales have been skyrocketing. This gives them a chance to do something new.”
Dozens of riders from Adams County and beyond frequent the Rec Park everyday, said Erin Peddigree, the park’s executive director, adding that there has been an uptick in cyclists this year.
Located just west of the Gettysburg Alternative Sports Park on Rec Park grounds, the project comes without cost to the borough or the Rec Park. C.E. Williams Sons, Inc. donated the soil and up to 15 volunteers will form the track, he said.
BMX bikes, motocross bicycles and even dirt bikes will eventually be able to navigate the track Phelps said. No motorized bikes will be permitted on the track, he added.
Inside the main loop, there will be another, smaller track with foot-high jumps for younger riders, Phelps said. Users under 10 years old must be accompanied by a guardian at least 16 years of age, and all users bike at their own risk according to the Rec Park website.
“It allows kids to get a little more comfortable before moving onto larger jumps,” he said.
The track is light maintenance, Phelps said. At most, dirt washed away by rain would need to be replaced or remolded, he said.
A former BMX racer, Phelps is excited to bring a track to Gettysburg. He said the closest tracks currently available are in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Frederick, Maryland.
If they like riding this, maybe they can expand into mountain biking or something else. It’s a stepping stone,” Phelps said. “If they like to ride competitively, this will be a good training ride.”
Healthy Adams Bicycle/ Pedestrian Incorporated (HABPI) and the Adams County Composite Mountain Bike Team were supportive of the track, Phelps said. The Gettysburg Rec Park Bicycle Pump Track Facebook page is providing progress updates, he added. The group has nearly 200 followers.
Those who wish to volunteer in building the track can message the Facebook Page or call Phelps at 717-321-4412 to schedule times to work. Donations can be made to the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority at www.gara-recpark.info/.
