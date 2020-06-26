How are you faring as the Spring of Sheltering-In progresses into the Summer of new norms?
More than a few people have shared their impressions: Birds are more active than usual; it seems pre-dawn singing starts earlier; and daytime sounds are louder and quite persistent.
Although we know of no impact from COVID-19 on birds, what has been different is us. We have had opportunities to be more attentive to birds. One of the greatest benefits of slowing down has been reconnecting with nature — and sharing it with children. Maybe it will be a lasting change.
Nature’s greening in the spring of 2020 has provided reassurance that the earth still spins into a new day to embrace. As if nature has been waiting to be rediscovered, many people tell of finding again — as if for the first time — a living sanctuary for gratitude, contemplation, and creativity.
Nature is calling, so to speak. Parents are discovering a wall-less classroom where children can look in any direction to learn numbers, colors, and shapes. Future scientists step outdoors into a lab for the study of natural phenomena. Listen for nature as a beat-box — from woodpecker drumming to the rhythms of bird songs that inspired Strauss waltzes. In this unique period when fear can overwhelm, many have told us that staying home has created opportunities to teach and inspire and open young eyes to fantastical wonders of nature beyond closed doors — and minds.
Imagine it is June 1863. Union and Confederate armies are on a collision course at Gettysburg. As night falls, soldiers recognize the sweet, ethereal piping of Wood Thrushes. The resonant harmonics of its flute-like “ee-oh-lay” can tickle the ear of a hardened soldier. The Wood Thrush has a complex set of larynx that creates harmonics of double notes. Imagine summer 2020: We may be listening to descendants of thrushes soldiers heard at Gettysburg.
There was such ecological devastation from the battle that citizens wondered if any birds ever would return. People cleaned, buried, and repaired what they could; however, much depended upon nature being able to heal woods, fields, orchards, and water sources. By spring of 1864, habitats were recovering or starting anew. It looked and sounded as if all the birds returned to nest.
During that awful war between the states, Harriet Tubman nursed soldiers. But before the war, between 1851 and 1861, the young escaped slave became a leader of the Underground Railroad, guiding 13 missions with 70 people out of southern slavery. She was not at all like young men of wealth in her time who were educated to be naturalists; yet Harriet was a woman of knowledge — which plants were edible, which stars mapped the way, and how to sound like a bird. She imitated the Barred Owl’s call – “who-who — who-cooks-for-yooo” — to communicate with those she led to the new promised land of Philadelphia, New York, and Canada.
Nature provided cover and saving grace for Ms. Tubman and those she took under her wing. Making the owl call of nighttime helped protect her and her charges. Think about it — mimicking birds to alert and lead was a tool that helped her to challenge the moral arc of the universe. Harriet Tubman and the owl’s voice helped to bend it toward the just and right. What legacy!
A Challenge Read about the species (below) in a field guide such as Peterson’s or Sibleys or allaboutbirds.org. Grab your mask and open a new window. Go outdoors. Learn, listen, and look:
• American Robin’s “whinny” call. Recognize plumage of male and female. And notice Robins keeping “social distance” as they forage in a field.
• Scarlet Tanager’s “chik-burr” call. Listen for its singing “like a Robin with a sore throat.”
• Gray Catbird’s “me-ow” between imitations of other species. Look for reddish rump feathers of breeding season.
• Mourning Dove’s “wing-whistle” as it catches air to fly. Look for its pretty aqua eye-ring.
• Cedar Waxwing’s quiet, high-pitched chitter-chatter as they glean treetops. See the comb-over crest, tiny red “wax” wing tips, and tail feather tips “dipped” in yellow.
For extra credit, find a Black-throated Green Warbler. The first time I heard its call, the rhythm of syllables reminded me of Eydie Gorme’s song, “Blame-it-on-the-Bossa–Nova!” It is a sequence one can easily pick out from the wonderful cacophony of morning bird songs.
Upcoming SMAS Field Trips
Saturday, June 27: Oakside Park, 2880 Table Rock Rd., Biglerville. Meet at 8 a.m. in lot off Route 394. Park’s birding is under wing of SMAS as chapter continues to identify and count species attracted to this habitat. Help citizen science!
Saturday, July 25: Willoughby Run at old Country Club. (Check the website for time and info.)
Monday, August 10: SMAS Annual Picnic, location to be determined.
