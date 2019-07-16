The 21st annual running of the Land Conservancy of Adams County Fall Classic Road Rally is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, and offers an opportunity for community organizations to connect with land preservation enthusiasts by sponsoring the event.
Each year the Road Rally fundraiser guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most beautiful, least-traveled roads at the peak of fall foliage colors. Teams follow numbered route instructions, participating in activities at stops along the route, and searching for clues to answer questions relating to land conservation in the county, all with the aim of sparking community interest in preserving the county’s rural lands and character.
Those who prefer not to drive the route may participate aboard the rally bus, which includes complimentary refreshments and commentary from a special tour guide.
Each rally concludes with a Finish Line Party featuring food, entertainment, door prizes, sponsor recognition, and awards for top-performing teams. Rally teams must preregister, and early registration is encouraged for this popular community event. The rally is held rain or shine.
Each LCAC Road Rally has a theme, and this year’s is “A Mad Hatter’s Taste of Adams County.” Costumes and hats are highly encouraged (though not required), and prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed team at the Finish Line Party. This year, each stop along the rally route will feature a tasting from one of Adams County’s favorite food purveyors.
The land conservancy is seeking local organizations and individuals to participate in the Road Rally as community sponsors. Sponsorships start at $300 ($200 for nonprofits) and includes free registration and Finish Line Party tickets for up to four people, recognition in the rally’s full-color event program, linked recognition on the land conservancy website, print recognition in the Gettysburg Times following the event, the opportunity to contribute branded items to team “goodie bags,” and more. All sponsorships contribute to advancing the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s mission of preserving the county’s rural lands and character.
For more information and complete sponsorship benefits, interested community organizations and individuals are invited to contact the land conservancy at LCAC@adamscounty.us.
