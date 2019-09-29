FOOTBALL
WESTMINSTER, Md. – Gettysburg College jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the third quarter, but McDaniel College rallied with four of the final five scores to pull out a 32-22 victory in a Centennial Conference football contest at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
Top Performers — Gettysburg
- Logan Edmond ’23 – 81 Passing Yards, TD
- Matt Harris ’21 – 93 Passing Yards, 31 Rushing Yards, TD
- Matt Mulcahy ’23 – 4 Carries, 44 Rushing Yards, TD
- Matt Lajoie ’22 –2 Receptions, 35 Receiving Yards
- Lindwood Nicolas, Jr. – 3 Receptions, 103 Receiving Yards, TD
- Matt Lynch ’22 – 16 Tackles, 4.0 TFL, Sack
- Alex Stillman ’22 – 16 Tackles, Pass Break-up
Game Summary
•First Quarter: McDaniel mounted a 10-play, 80-yard drive to put the first points on the board. The Green Terror rushed seven times on the drive with Kevin Sheckells carrying the ball into the end zone from a yard out. The extra-point try was blocked by sophomore Von Musgrove (St. Petersburg, Fla./Clearwater Central Catholic). Peyton Denlinger added a 27-yard field goal to lift the hosts to a 9-0 lead in the opening quarter.
•Second Quarter: After punting on its first five drives, the Bullets turned in their first touchdown late in the first half, covering 60 yards in 94 seconds. Harris provided most of the offense with four carries and a 16-yard completion to Lajoie. The junior quarterback’s final seven-yard dash put Gettysburg on the board and the extra point made it 9-7 heading into halftime.
•Third Quarter: The visitors took the lead at the start of the third quarter following a 75-yard drive. Mulcahy featured on the drive with four rushes, including a 26-yarder to reach McDaniel territory. The first-year tailback completed the scoring drive with a nine-yard touchdown and gave the Bullets a 15-9 advantage on the scoreboard. The Green Terror answered right away as Palermiti steered an 87-yard drive with four passes covering 60 yards. Stefanelli ran it in from 16 yards to force a 15-all tie. McDaniel followed up a fumble by the Bullets with a field goal to take an 18-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
•Fourth Quarter: A sack and forced fumble by McDaniel at the end of the third quarter gave the hosts possession to open the final frame. Daqwan Hill converted a seven-yard run for a touchdown and Denlinger’s extra point made it 25-15. The defense came up with a big stop on a McDaniel fourth down deep in Gettysburg territory and the offense responded in a big way later in the period as Edmond connected with Nicolas for a 51-yard touchdown with 5:22 left. The Green Terror ate 4:30 off the clock with a 10-play scoring drive ending with a two-yard scamper by Stefanelli. Only 52 seconds remained for Gettysburg’s final possession, which ended in McDaniel territory.
Coach To Cure MD
Prior to the game, Dayton and Blake Biesecker joined senior captains Ryan Greene (Easton, Pa./Easton) and Charles Hagen (Yardley, Pa./Notre Dame) for the opening coin toss. The twin brothers joined the Bullets for the seventh consecutive year as part of Coach To Cure MD, a project of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) in partnership with the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Coach To Cure MD has raised over $2.1 million over the last 11 years to support the fight against muscular dystrophy.
Where the Series Stands Now
McDaniel has won the last three meetings and has trimmed Gettysburg’s lead in the all-time series to 51-21-1.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Moravian College for Homecoming next Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. The Bullets hold a 12-5 edge in the series, but the Greyhounds won last season’s meeting 59-23.
FIELD HOCKEY
GETTYSBURG – Sophomore ErikaMuskus posted two goals and an assist and Gettysburg College posted its third shutout in as many Centennial Conference contests by blanking Ursinus College 3-0 at Clark Field Saturday afternoon.
Top Performers — Gettysburg
- Erika Muskus ’22 – 2 Goals, Assist
- Molly O’Shea ’22 — Goal
- Brooke Priddy ’20 – Assist
- Tatum Lareau ’20 – Assist
How It Happened…
- First Half:
- Muskus kicked off the scoring with a goal for the second consecutive match. Priddy took the corner from the left side and laced a liner to the middle of the box. Muskus leaped in with her right foot and knocked it off the underside of the cross bar and into the cage 11:59 into the match. With the defense keeping Ursinus out of scoring contention, the offense went back to work three minutes later. O’Shea swiped the ball in the backfield and dished it off to Muskus before breaking to the goal. Muskus found her classmate who tapped it over the keeper for a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute. Doherty kept the two-goal deficit with a pair saves in the first half for Ursinus.
- Second Half:
- Gettysburg didn’t waste time making it a three-goal lead in the final half playing the ball all the way from its own goal. A pass out of the midfield by freshman Claudia Mischler found its way to Lareau streaking up the right side of the field. The senior captain crossed in front to Muskus who finished off the play for her second two-goal match of the season. The Bears found no give to the Gettysburg defense in the final period, going without a shot or penalty corner.
By the Numbers
- Gettysburg out-shot Ursinus 12-0. It was the first time the Bullets held an opponent without a shot since a 3-0 win over Franklin & Marshall in 2015.
Winning Streak
Gettysburg’s win streak is its best since opening the 1993 season with 14-straight wins. The 1993 team finished 16-2 and won the inaugural Centennial Conference championship.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg improved its series lead over Ursinus to 18-6-3. The Bullets have won the last four contests against the Bears, marking its longest win streak in the series since winning five in a row from 2001 to 2004.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Bryn Mawr College on Homecoming next Saturday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
GETTYSBURG – For the fifth consecutive season, the outcome of the match between Gettysburg College and Johns Hopkins University came down to a single goal with the ninth-ranked Blue Jays managing to hold on for a hard-fought 2-1 decision against the Bullets under the lights at Clark Field Saturday night.
Top Performers — Gettysburg
- Oladayo Thomas ’22 – Goal, 5 Shots
- Precious Ozoh ’21 – 4 Shots
- Thomas Keane ’20 – 4 Saves
How It Happened…
- First Half:
- Gettysburg struck first after capitalizing on a mistake by LeFevre coming out of the goal. The Johns Hopkins goalie made a diving save on a shot by sophomore Connor Fife, but on the ensuing exchange in the backfield, LeFevre kicked right to Thomas at the top of the box. The sophomore striker controlled the errant pass, moved left around a defender, and booted the ball into the corner of the goal with his left foot in the seventh minute. Keane helped maintain the lead with a pair of saves over the next 90 seconds. Johns Hopkins eventually found its way on the scoreboard despite an incredible goal-saving kick by senior captain Raff Mazzone. A penalty kick was awarded to the Blue Jays on the ensuing scramble for the ball and Creedon converted the kick to tie the score in the 23rd minute.
- Second Half:
- Early in the second half, Gettysburg earned a free kick outside the box and Ozoh’s kick toward the goal was halted by LeFevre. Johns Hopkins would pull in front a few minutes later as Brown broke away down the right side and connected on a crossing shot to the left corner for a 2-1 lead. Despite a 9-2 edge in shots and a 5-0 lead in corner kicks, the Bullets were held out of the scoring column as LeFevre posted five of his match-high seven saves over the final 40 minutes. Gettysburg’s final attempt on the cage came on a looping shot by sophomore Connor O’Donnell that was caught by LeFevre in the 82nd minute.
By the Numbers
- Gettysburg finished with a 16-13 edge in shots, including 9-2 in the second half.
- The Bullets took all five corner kicks in the second half and finished with a 6-2 advantage in corners.
