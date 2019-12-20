GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 41, Eastern York 36
The Warriors outscored the Golden Knights 13-8 over the final eight minutes of play to notch a victory on Friday.
Gettysburg was cool at the foul line down the stretch, making 9 of 13 attempts from the stripe. Taylor Richardson made all five of her free throws in the fourth, as well as a pair of field goals, to finish with a game-high 16 points.
Anne Bair tallied 11 points and Camryn Felix added eight in the victory.
Gettysburg 12 9 7 13 — 41
Eastern York 10 11 7 8 — 36
Gettysburg (41): Felix 2 3-5 8, Natter 1 0-0 2, Bair 2 6-8 11, C. Proctor 1 1-2 4, Richardson 5 6-6 16. Non-scorers: Oaster, M. Proctor, Abate. Totals: 11 16-21 41
Eastern York (36): Campbell 1 0-0 3, Zerbe 5 0-0 10, Henise 0 1-2 1, Malone 1 3-4 5, Grim 3 0-1 6, Weaver 3 2-2 11. Totals: 13 6-9 36
3-pointers: G-Felix, Bair, C. Proctor; EY-Weaver 3
Delone Catholic 61,
York Catholic 32
The undefeated Squirettes clocked their longtime rivals on Friday, holding the Irish to single digits in each quarter.
Brooke Lawyer spearheaded the Delone attack with a game-high 20 points and Gianna Hoddinott had 11. Abigael Vingsen and Makenna Mummert finished with eight points each.
York Catholic 9 8 7 8 — 32
Delone Catholic 17 14 18 12 — 61
York Catholic (32): Kile 3 1-2 7, Coley 1 0-0 2, Schintz 2 0-0 4, Brennan 2 1-1 5, Bona 2 0-0 6, Tully 1 0-0 3, Collins 1 1-4 1, Ellis 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 5-9 32
Delone Catholic (61): Vingsen 2 3-8 8, Hoddinott 4 1-2 11, Lawyer 9 1-2 20, Sieg 2 2-3 6, Mummert 4 0-0 8, Hughes 2 0-0 4, McCann 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Wilson, Catlin, Lawrence. Totals: 25 7-15 61.
3-pointers: YC-Bona 2, Tully; DC-Vingsen, Hoddinott 2, Lawyer
Hanover 61, Fairfield 22
Tianna Gray paced 10 Hawkettes in the scoring column with 19 points in Friday’s victory over the Knights.
Gray hit three 3-pointers as part of her big night on the offensive end.
Jaycie Miller netted 10 for the winners and Avery Abell added eight.
Haley Bolin’s nine points paced Fairfield.
Fairfield 3 5 4 8 — 22
Hanover 17 18 14 12 — 61
Fairfield (22): Dennison 2 0-0 4, Boling 4 1-3 9, Neiderer 2 0-0 5, Devilbiss 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Sanders, Battern, Ot, Cromer, Smitley. Totals: 10 1-3 22
Hanover (61): Smith 2 0-0 4, Alban 2 0-0 4, Stansbury 1 0-0 2, Starck 1 0-2 2, Miller 4 0-0 10, Delong 0 2-2 2, Hutton 2 0-0 4, Abell 4 0-0 8, Wildasin 2 2-2 6, Gray 7 2-2 19. Non-scorers: Garman, Moorhead, Noel. Totals: 25 6-8 61
3-pointers: F-Neiderer; H-Miller 2, Gray 3.
Dallastown 60, South Western 27
Seven different Wildcats knocked down 3-pointers in Friday’s triumph over the host Mustangs.
Maddie Lehker’s 10 points topped the chart for South Western, with Lexi Plesic and Grace Thomas netting six apiece.
Dallastown 13 12 20 15 — 60
South Western 2 6 10 9 — 27
Dallastown (60): Teyral 1 0-0 3, Shanks 1 1-2 4, Edwards 3 2-2 9, Figdore 1 0-0 3, Harbold 3 0-0 8, Jacobs 3 0-1 7, Stein 0 4-4 4, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Matthews 4 0-0 8, Moose 0 1-2 1, Beverly 3 2-4 9. Totals: 20 12-17 60
South Western (27): Leppo 1 0-3 2, Plesic 2 2-4 6, Gilberto 1 0-1 2, Olson 0 0-1 0, Bentzel 0 1-4 1, Lehker 5 0-0 10, Thomas 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Brooks. Totals: 11 5-15 27
3-pointers: D-Teyral, Shanks, Edwards, Figdore, Harbold 2, Jacobs, Beverly.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 52,
York Catholic 43
Six different Squires in a 25-point fourth quarter for Delone Catholic on Friday.
Corbyn Keller netted eight points in the decisive stanza and Matt Rineman added six. Rinema led all scorers with 14 points while Keller finished with a dozen and Josh Sherdel had nine.
Delone Catholic 7 7 13 25 — 52
York Catholic 4 15 8 16 — 43
Delone Catholic (52): Col. Keller 1 3-4 6, Mowery 1 0-0 3, Sherdel 3 2-2 9, Cor. Keller 4 3-6 12, Murphy 4 0-0 8, Rineman 5 4-6 14. Non-scorers: Lee. Totals: 18 12-18 52
York Catholic (43): Nelson-Moir 6 0-2 12, Leese 1 0-0 3, L. Forjan 3 0-2 6, Phillips 4 3-4 11, Durbin 4 0-0 9, Boeckel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-8 43
3-pointers: DC-Col. Keller, Mowery, Sherdel, Cor. Keller; YC-Durbin
York Tech 62, Biglerville 42
Abdias Hernandez hit five 3-pointers en route to piling up a game-high 36 points in Friday’s win over the Canners.
Junior Drew Parker shouldered the scoring load for Biglerville with 20 points and Eli Weigle chipped in with a dozen.
The Canners were playing without a pair of starters, including Jorge Cervantes, the area’s second-leading scorer at 16.2 points per game.
Biglerville 4 17 6 15 — 42
York Tech 17 13 12 20 — 62
Biglerville (42): Wicker 1 1-2 4, Crook 1 0-0 2, Mattson 0 2-2 2, Parker 5 10-16 20, Weigle 2 6-6 12, Tyson 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Burke, Angstadt, Shaffer, Meyer. Totals: 10 19-26 42
York Tech (62): Greer 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 14 3-3 36, Wilkes 3 0-0 6, Zorbaugh 2 0-0 5, Thomas 1 0-2 2, Suero 4 1-2 9, Banks 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 4-7 62
3-pointers: B-Wicker, Crook, Weigle 2; YT-Hernandez 5, Zorbaugh. JV: York Tech 54, Biglerville 24
Gettysburg 67, Eastern York 45
Quadir Copeland continued his impressive scoring running with a game-high 23 points as the Warriors (5-0) remained unbeaten with a home win.
Charles Warren added 15 for Gettysburg, while Mike Hankey and Taysean Foster chipped in with 11 and 10 respectively.
Trevor Seitz poured in 21 to lead the Golden Knights (4-3)
Gettysburg 19 13 13 22 — 67
Eastern York 12 7 14 12 — 45
Eastern York (45): Seitz 7 4-6 21, Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Sawmiller 1 2-2 4, Myers 7 1-4 15, Saahir 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 8-14 45.
Gettysburg (67): Warren 5 3-6 15, Hankey 3 3-6 11, Foster 3 1-2 10, Ketterman 1 0-0 2, Ramirez-Heller 3 0-0 6, Copeland 9 4-7 23. Non-scorers: Baddick. Totals: 24 11-21 67.
3-pointers: ET-Seitz 3; G-Forster 3, Warren 2, Hankey 2, Copeland 1.
Littlestown 53,
Bermudian Springs 45
Jayden Weishaar drained four 3-pointers and totaled 24 points as the Thunderbolts (4-2) went on the road to claim a win over the Eagles (0-6).
Rachard Holder followed up with seven points for Littlestown, while Jaylen Martinez also made four triples and scored 19 points to pace Bermudian Springs.
Littlestown 10 11 16 16 — 53
Bermudian Springs 10 11 9 15 — 45
Littlestown (53): Elliott 0 1-2 1, Holder 2 3-6 7, Gazemen 1 0-0 2, Unger 2 0-0 6, Bosley 1 2-3 4, Biser 2 0-2 5, Weishaar 7 6-8 24, Staub 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 12-21 53.
Bermudian Springs (45): Beachy 2 2-2 8,Martinez 7 1-2 19, Schriver 0 4-5 4, Yurick 0 3-4 3, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Shaw 3 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Myers, Mummert, Young. Totals: 13 10-13 45.
3-pointers: L-Weishaar 4, Unger 2, Biser 1; BS-Martinez 4, Beachy 2, Shaw 2, Carpenter 1.
Hanover 77, Fairfield 76 (3OT)
The Nighthawks (3-2) and Green Knights (2-6) went back and forth in a three overtime thriller on Friday that eventually saw Hanover come out victorious.
The two teams entered the first overtime tied at 49 and then scored 11 points apiece in the first OT and 12 each in the second.
Zyaire Myers’ 19 points led the way for Hanover, while Andre Caban and Michael Killinger each followed closely behind with 18.
Eric Ball drained four 3-pointers and deposited 26 points to lead all scorers for Fairfield, while Eli White scored 14 and Nik Nordberg had 12.
Hanover 15 19 8 7 11 12 5 — 77
Fairfield 14 12 12 11 11 12 4 — 76
Hanover (77): Caban 6 3-5 18, Myers 8 2-2 19, Lara 2 4-6 10, Garman 4 4-9 12, Killinger 8 2-4 18. Totals: 22 15-27 77
Fairfield (76): Nordberg 4 2-2 12, Witcomb 4 0-0 8, White 4 4-5 14, G. Stadler 1 4-4 6, Ball 9 4-4 26, P. Stadler 3 4-10 10. Non-scorers: Griffith. Totals: 17 18-25 76.
3-pointers: H-Caban 3, Lara 2, Myers 1; F-Ball 4, White 2, Nordberg 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.