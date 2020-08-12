Wilkes University is welcoming more than 500 students to campus as members of its new first-year class, including two local students.
The fall 2020 semester will begin on Aug. 24 following the university's Welcome Weekend which provides first-year students with an introduction to life at Wilkes, according to a release from the school.
Amongst the new students to attend Wilkes are: Hayleigh Smith, of Aspers, who will be a psychology major and is the recipient of a Dean Scholarship; and Alivia Yordy of Fairfield who will be an undeclared major and is the recipient of a Dean Scholarship.
