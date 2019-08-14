Over the last several years, many national surveys ranked real estate high in terms of career satisfaction, happiness and best business jobs. Many people pursue real estate careers to determine their own work schedule and income potential.
Real estate agents play a valuable role in the home buying and home selling process. They study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property sites, discuss conditions of sale and draw up real estate contracts, to name a few responsibilities. Real estate agents help clients achieve their dreams and invest in their future with one of the largest purchases of their lives.
The Real Estate School of York & Adams Counties makes it easy to get started in a real estate career by offering classroom and online pre-licensing courses which contain everything needed to fulfill Pennsylvania education requirements and prepare for the state exam.
Here are the educational requirements to obtain a Pennsylvania Real Estate License:
• You must be 18 years of age.
• You must have a high school diploma or GED.
• You must successfully complete 75 hours of real estate pre-licensing courses as prescribed by the State Real Estate Commission and pass a proctored final exam for each required course.
• Real Estate Fundamentals – This 30-hour required course familiarizes the student with the laws, principles and language involved in the real estate industry.
• Real Estate Practice – This 45-hour required course give students a thorough understanding of the standard procedures, ethics, techniques, forms and rules surrounding real estate transactions.
• You must pass the PA licensing examination administered by PSI Exams.
To find out more about this rewarding career opportunity, contact Mireya Carlsen at 717-845-3487 or visit https://rayac.com/.
