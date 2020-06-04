Grief is something we all have experienced at some point in our lives and will experience again. Each of us handles loss differently depending on our personalities, the situation, and how close we were to the person we are grieving. Grief is a normal response to loss and can be painful. Having a strong support system can make a big difference in coping with a loss.
Grief can be an isolating experience under normal circumstances. One of the greatest challenges of grieving during the COVID-19 pandemic is the isolation that this virus has created due to social distancing and quarantine. Since the onset of COVID-19 many end of life arrangements and services have been postponed. It is very hard losing a loved one, but not being able to properly say goodbye is even harder.
