Many times when we hear about the dangers of Osteoporosis, we think of women. It is true that women can develop this condition as they age, but men can also develop it and it can even be deadly in some situations. Studies show that complications and mortality among seniors who break their hip is higher for men than it is for women. There has been research done that shows a man’s risk can be three times greater than a woman.
So how do you know if you are at risk? There are some factors known to contribute to the disease which include smoking, low body mass index, family history, medications used to treat prostate cancer, high alcohol consumption and thyroid problems.
Ginny Davis is the community relations coordinator for SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice. Call 800-840-9081 or visit the website at www.spiritrustlutheranhomecare.org for information on services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.