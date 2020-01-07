Be sure to check out the 23rd annual Martin Luther King “Day On” Agency Wish List in the Gettysburg Times on Thursday, Jan. 9, or Jan. 16. This half-page ad lists hundreds of items needed by nonprofit organizations or the low-income families they serve.
There are 16 participating nonprofit programs this year: Adams County Library System; Appalachian Trail Museum; Children’s Aid Society; East Berlin Senior Center; Fairfield Senior Center; Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S.; HACC – Gettysburg Campus (Student Success Committee); Interfaith Center for Peace & Justice; Life Skills Unlimited; LIU#12 Adams County Literacy Council; South Central Community Action Programs – Support Circles; Tender Care Pregnancy Center; Youth Advocacy Programs Inc.; Upper Adams Senior Center; YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County; and YWCA Hanover – Safe Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.