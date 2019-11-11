Recently the entire staff of the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc (ACOFA) completed training to be certified as Dementia Friends. A Dementia Friend is someone who attends an in-person training session, learns about what it’s like to live with dementia, and then turns that understanding into action. Every action is important because we all have a part to play in creating dementia friendly communities.
Dementia Friendly America (DFA) is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure that as many places as possible are equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Dementia friendly communities foster the ability of people living with dementia to engage and thrive in day to day living. A DFA community is informed, safe and respectful of individuals, their families and caregivers and provides supportive options that foster quality of life. Businesses support customers by accommodating cognitive impairments; law enforcement and first responders recognize signs of dementia and react accordingly; employers support employees who are caregivers through proactive personnel policies.
