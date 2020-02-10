The American Cancer Society’s Adams County Relay For Life is right around the corner and I would really like to invite all Cancer survivors and caregivers to come out and let us treat you with a ceremony and dinner.
If you or someone you know is a Cancer survivor just go to relayforlife.org/paadamscounty and register or call 1-800-227-2345 and let them know you would like to attend the Adams County Relay for Life at Oakside park and I will have dinner waiting for you. We believe that every person that is diagnosed with Cancer automatically becomes a survivor and we like to help them understand they are not alone. The Relay For Life itself is open to the public and we invite everyone to come share the day with us. It is a great opportunity to show your support for all those fighting Cancer in our community.
