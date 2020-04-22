I hope you are well in this time of social distancing. Has anyone been getting through these days without music, movies, television, or literature? It’s in the darkest moments when the arts and artists uniquely soothe our souls. We need the arts now more than ever.
The arts council connects meaningfully with our community through events and classes that enrich students of every age and means, programs that help children and seniors lead better lives, and exhibits that inspire us. While our center is closed and our “in-person” efforts are halted, we will continue to foster important community connections over social media, email, and virtual experiences.
Chris Glatfelter is executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St, Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-5006; email, aa@adamsarts.org; www.adamsarts.org. The arts council’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
