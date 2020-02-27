Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs wrestling: Shelton won the 220-pound weight class in the District 3 Class 2A Tournament

Connor Jenkins, New Oxford boys' basketball: Jenkins scored 38 points over two District 3 Class 5A playoff wins for the Colonials

Jake Moyer, Fairfield wrestling: Moyer became Fairfield's third District 3 champion after winning the Class 2A 285-pound weight class

Levi Haines, Biglerville wrestling: Haines won his second District 3 title by winning the Class 2A 126-pound weight class

Luke Sainato, Gettysburg wrestling: Sainato became Gettysburg's first District 3 champion in 20 years by winning the Class 3A 152-pound weight class

Vote

View Results