Did you know that the month of March is not only the month that kick starts the mania of the NCAA Tournament, but also Women’s History Month? March was designated as Women’s History Month in 1987 by the United States Congress as an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of women, as well as highlight the continual struggle towards equality between sexes.
Our own local YWCA also has a rich history of empowering and providing opportunities for women in Adams County, making the month of March the perfect opportunity to celebrate our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Established locally in 1926 through the wishes and donation of local sisters Annie and Irene Danner, the YW has served the community and provided necessary opportunities for women to provide for themselves and their families in ways not otherwise possible. Throughout the years after its founding, the YW hosted many programs and groups focused on advancing women and their interests, including the Business & Professional Women’s Club and Girl Reserves, and opened the first local library. The family recreational facility was opened and dedicated in 1981, providing a community center that would evolve into the epicenter in Gettysburg for childcare, fitness and community events that it is today. Later in the 1980’s, Adams County’s first organization to address domestic violence was started by a group of YWCA members: Claudia McCarthy, Jennifer Weaver, Carolyn Nunamaker, and Floss Ray. This extension of the YW later became Survivors, Inc., which continued to provide services to individuals affected by violence for over thirty five years.
