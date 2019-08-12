Happy August. We hope you are enjoying the summer and staying cool. If you need a place to escape the heat, the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) supports seven senior centers around the county — all air conditioned, with friendly staff and people who will be happy to welcome a newcomer needing to sit someplace comfortable. For a list of locations, days and hours of operation, please contact our office at 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240.
August is prime produce time with all kinds of fresh fruits and vegetables to be found at local Farmer’s Markets. If you haven’t picked up a set of vouchers through the Farmers Market Nutrition Program and think you may be eligible, please come see us at 318 W. Middle Street in Gettysburg. People age 60 and older who live in Adams County and meet the income guidelines can receive four $5 vouchers and use them to buy PA grown produce. The eligibility limit is $23,107 for a single person and $31,284 for a married couple. Vouchers are available through Sept. 30; limit one set per person each year.
We are looking ahead with excitement to the Adams/Franklin Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is being held in Gettysburg this year. The event is Sat. Sept. 21 and starts at Lincoln Elementary School. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 11:30. Our agency has staffed a team for the past several years and will be walking again. We walk in memory of our own loved ones and in support of those living with dementia, as a care recipient or a caregiver. Find out more about walking or donating at Alz.org.
While we are on the topic, ACOFA is extending an on-going invitation to become a Dementia Friend. A Dementia Friend participates in a one-hour Dementia Friends Information session offered by a Dementia Friends Champion or pair of Champions. Friends learns five key messages about dementia and a bit more about what it’s like to live with dementia. Then the Dementia Friend turns their understanding into a practical action that can help someone with dementia living in their community. The action can be as big or small as they choose because every action counts!
ACOFA Dementia Friends Champion, Lynn Deardorff, will be offering the Dementia Friends Information session. The 60-minute session equips participants with a set of tools to support members of the community who are living with the disease. Please call Lynn at 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240 for more information and to schedule an information session.
Lynn is also the contact for ACOFA’s Caregiver Support Group which meets the third Wednesday of every month from 3 to 4 p.m. at our office, 318 W. Middle St. Gettysburg. The group is a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with any dementia diagnosis to develop a support system, exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions, and to learn about community resources. The next meeting on August 21st will feature special guest speaker Attorney Clay Lingg. Again, please contact Lynn for more information.
Finally, ACOFA is pleased to be serving on the @Home in Adams County Housing Coalition to help investigate and increase affordable housing options for residents of all ages. For information about this important initiative, visit www.homeinadamscounty.org.
