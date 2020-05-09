Mother’s Day is upon us. If you’re a mother, you’ll enjoy the recognition you get from your family on this day. And given the health concerns caused by the coronavirus, your appreciation of family may be even greater this year. As we all know, mothers have a difficult job. And many mothers also run their own businesses – another demanding task made even more difficult these days. What special challenges do women face who embark on careers as business owners?
Of course, motherhood itself presents a major challenge. As a society, we have not achieved gender equity yet, in terms of family responsibilities, so mothers – even busy business owners – still face time constraints and interruptions from work to care for children. And it’s not just children, either – the vast majority of caregivers for elderly relatives are women, according to a study from Northwestern University. So, many women business owners may be coping with multi-generational family issues.
