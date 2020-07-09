The word “unprecedented” has become a frequent reminder of the changes in our lives because of the new public health crisis, COVID-19. It came to the United States on Jan. 20; soon there were “hot spots” in Washington, California, and spreading. Now in the US over 2,500,000 people have been infected, and 125,000 plus people have died from COVID-19.
Many active healthy people, including first responders, health care workers, and children are included in these statistics. These numbers do not tell us about the suffering of individuals and families who have lived with and lost loved ones to very contagious COVID-19. All of our lives changed due to shelter-in-place orders that have kept most people safe from this novel virus that scientists are working hard to understand. Closing schools brought many challenges as teachers, students, and parents learned to use their social media skills for education. Many people began to work from home and communicate using various social media platforms.
