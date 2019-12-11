The holiday season is upon us. Whether you celebrate Christmas/Navidad, Hanukah, Kwanza, or any other holiday, you are most likely preparing for an upcoming celebration. If you like to take unplanned drives through the country, you will see houses decorated in bright, blinking lights of green, blues, reds, and whites. This can elicit many ‘oohs’ and ‘ahs’ of the young and old alike. The massive tree in the square of Gettysburg stands as a marker that the time for merriment and family is right around the corner. There is no denying it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
During this holiday time, many can feel added stress due to not being able to provide the “extras,” such as meals and gifts. Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) is proud to serve families and arrange for additional items to help alleviate any strain. This could only be possible with the many offerings provided through community donations. For Thanksgiving, 40 families received turkey dinners. With all of the donations given, there will be enough to provide for 35 families for the Christmas holiday. These meals include more than just the meat provided but include all the fixings, such as stuffing, mashed potatoes, a fruit and a vegetable, and items to make a pie or a dessert.
