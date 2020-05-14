We are going to get through this challenging crisis. In Adams County, there are sparks of ingenuity, glimmers of hope, and bright flames of the entrepreneurial spirit.
I know there are people who are hurting and businesses that are suffering. We have listened to, counseled, and connected many business owners with resources over the past weeks, long weeks filled with long days. Our hearts break for you and we wish we had a magic wand to help heal all the pain and heartache you are going through.
Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which is comprised of The Adams County Economic Development Corporation, Adams County Industrial Development Authority and Adams County General Authority. For more information, visit adamsalliance.org; on Twitter @AdamsAlliance; Facebook Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance; and LinkedIn, Adams Economic Alliance.
