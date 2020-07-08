July is a month when we transition from one thing to another. The longer days signal the end of spring and the start to the long awaited season of summer. With schools usually done in early June and not back in session until late August, July is the one month of the year that we get time off from class or work.
However, this year, during a pandemic, some students were either done with school much earlier or because of the weeks off while quarantined, their online classes may have continued well into June. For many, there was not that clear-cut finish to the year. Rite of passage celebrations, and high school and college graduations were held virtually, postponed until further notice or canceled altogether.
