The Restoration of Charles II had occurred with the support of Admiral William Penn in 1660, and the Church of England had been installed as the official church with governing bishops, vestrymen, warden’s etc., who required tithing. The admiral’s estranged son had become involved with the hated religious group called, the Society of Friends, or Quakers, as they were known in the pejorative.
This article presents to the reader a timely story about the trial of William Penn, founder of Pennsylvania. Some time before this political prosecution and trial of Penn and his cohort William Meade, Penn had met a young woman, Guli Springett, a Quaker from Buckinghamshire. Penn’s father Sir Admiral William Penn had been estranged from his son for some time. Young Penn had become convinced (converted) to Quakerism, which was a radical puritan religious group that engaged in tumultuous and disorderly public conduct, which really tested the limits of freedom of religion with free speech. In modern America, we take these constitutional protections for granted. Quakers and Penn had entered church services of Church of England and denounced the priest and congregations for their established theology and practices. Naturally, they were pummeled, beaten and jailed for this outrageous conduct. Quakers emerged from a time when English society was in free fall as religious institutions were delegitimized and leaders questioned. Penn was anxious to affect a reconciliation with his father who was quite ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.