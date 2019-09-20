On Oct. 6, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., the Adams County Community Cats’ (ACCC) will host the first annual yoga fundraiser to support its Trap-Neuter-Return program. Participants will enjoy a 75-minute yoga workout at the YWCA and can choose from two skill levels. Suggested donation is $10. Over the past five years, the ACCC team has developed a unique approach to cat-population management, working in partnership with local governments. This allows municipalities to economically deliver necessary support for their residents. ACCC has assisted in the spay/ neuter and vaccination of 500 to 600 free-roaming cats. The team is composed of dedicated colony caretakers and volunteers. The team supplies trapping equipment, materials, advice, and assistance as needed. ACCC arranges funding for veterinary services, provides transport and cat care during the period before and after surgery, and returns all cats to their original locations. The team also arranges for additional medical care as necessary and offers limited food and winter shelters to colony caretakers when available. ACCC volunteers are respectful and helpful to humans and cats alike. To support the efforts of the group, please attend our event! For more information contact Lisa Wolkind at lwolkind@adamscountyspca.net.
The Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) is seeking volunteers to deliver meals in the McSherrystown area on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pre-packaged, hot lunch meals are picked up from the McSherrystown Senior Center and delivered to people within a three-mile radius of town. Besides lunch, the daily visit brings a friendly face to the door and allows someone to see that the older person is doing OK. Generally, teams of two volunteers consisting of a driver and a runner make the deliveries together. The whole process takes an hour or less, depending on how many people are on each route. For more information about volunteering to deliver meals in McSherrystown please call the senior center at 717-632-7998 or ACOFA at 717-334-9296; 800-548-3240.
