As any municipal administrator or borough manager does, I get my share of calls to the office about a good many issues; zoning infractions, noise complaints, ATVs in the woods, etc. Some of these situations are very commonplace and can be easily addressed through Code Enforcement or with a phone call to the right people. However, earlier this month I received a call that piqued my curiosity.
Mrs. Boone, a long-time local resident, called into the Abbottstown Municipal Office to let me know that someone had been cutting on the lilac bush across the street from her. As we have several road crews doing work, I assured her that it was just a trimming so the machines could get in to do their work. While we spoke, she told me about a grave that is supposed to lie underneath that bush, telling me that when she was younger, older residents told her about it being the grave of John Abbet, the founder of Abbottstown. She relayed that the tombstone had been moved many years ago, but she was certain there was still a grave under there.
As with any issue brought to my attention in the borough, I went out to take a look.
I remember that before the trimming, this bush was huge; one of the biggest lilac bushes I had ever seen. Knowing that Mr. Abbet would have passed in the late 1700s, if this bush were planted to mark his grave, it would have had plenty of time to turn into the impressive foliage it has become; more of a tree now than a bush, really.
An investigation of the scene revealed the classic markings of a grave; a base stone which would have held a tombstone, large pieces of concrete inside the bush that might have been a cover stone, and an overgrown configuration of large pebble stones which may have augmented the display previously. The bush had definitely taken back anything that may have once been under it, so exhumation did not seem a likely option at this point. So, the question remained: Is this a grave and who is under here? Mrs. Boone seems to think it was John Abbet.
Walking into the barbershop located at the front of the property to talk to Mr. O’Brien, who has been in town for almost half a century, I inquired about the potential grave site and was told that there is a sign in the front of the building, along Route 30, explaining the position of a grave located back there along W. Water Street, 180 feet north of the sign. However, it is not the grave of our borough’s founder, but his son, also named John Abbet. So, I now knew that someone was under that bush and who it was, but why was he not buried in a cemetery, and where was our founder located?
I called around and spoke with several folks, including former Mayor Craig Peterson, former Council President Debbie Shearer, former Council President and local historian Jerry Lillich and current Council VP Dale Reichert. Piecing together their collective knowledge lead me to the memorial grave site of John Abbet (the son) behind the UCC Church on Center Square. In 1976, the Abbottstown Lions Club helped to move the headstone from the spot out back of the barbershop to its current location. A plaque on the display above the tombstone tells of these efforts. The plaque also marks the exact location of John’s impromptu grave; 128 feet east of Abbott Street and 35 feet south of Water Street.
The stone itself tells us that John the lesser was a mere 24 years old when he passed in 1763. I was told he had hung himself in a tree on the property behind the current barbershop. The young man was quite troubled, having become intimate with a local young lady and conceiving a child out of wedlock; a heinous offense in his devout Christian community of the mid-1700s. Although we do not know if that situation is what led to his suicide, we do know that he was laid under with a very simple headstone which displays at the bottom a rope; an ironic indication of his demise. Apparently, a hole was dug underneath his hanging body and he was cut down and laid right there, since he was not permitted to be buried in the church lots, having committed this mortal sin.
So now I knew who was under the lilac, but my curiosity took over and I needed to see where his parents, John and Alice, were lain. A quick ride over to the Lutheran church on the north side of Route 30 in the borough solved my dilemma. There sat the headstone for the elder Abbet, which had previously been reinforced with a brick protective shield around it to prevent damage. Mrs. Shearer told me that the scandal from the son’s sexual misguidance and suicide was more than likely what had done poor old Mr. Abbet in. He promptly lifted his ban on other taverns in the borough and closed his shop, allowing others to open their own taverns. The building where he lived and did business continued to fall into disrepair until almost two centuries later, when it was restored from near ruins. But that is another story for another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.