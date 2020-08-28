September is that time of year when so many things are “new”. Even in the weird and wild year of 2020, so many new things are happening in September. First, school has started, which this year brings new family routines and needs. Then in the library world, September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. We celebrate the many new families each year in September that come in to sign up for a library card or do so online. Library cards are essential for the new school routines, as homework help, reports, essays, and research will soon be required in the new school year.
Even if you aren’t school aged anymore, the library is the place for you to come and explore gateways for exploration on a magnitude of lifelong learning topics. Did you know the library has an awesome eBook and eAudiobook app called “Cloud Library”. With the single touch of an app on your ipad or smartphone, you can have access to thousands upon thousands of books at the touch of a button. You must have a library card to access this free to you service, so please stop into an Adams County Library branch near you or apply online at www.adamslibrary.org. Your card number and password will be emailed to you quickly and away you go on your hunt for an eBook or eAudiobook to enjoy.
