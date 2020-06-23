The Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel, nominated by Melanie Meakin, is the recipient for the 2020 With Heart In Hand award in the Business category. Since its opening in 2006, the Wyndham Gettysburg has been committed to community service. Each year the creativity and compassion of its employees has allowed them to do more for the community. In 2019, hotel staff participated in 11 community service projects, volunteering more than 150 hours. The hotel donated $1,200 to two community groups and $800 to support their employees in need.
April was a busy month for Wyndham Gettysburg staff. For the second consecutive year, they participated in the Keep America Beautiful #CleanYourBlock initiative. Ten staff members patrolled the 100-acre Gateway Gettysburg Campus collecting a truckload of trash. A few days later the Wyndham Gettysburg hosted the Paralyzed Veterans of America Racing Team (P.V.A.R.). Since 2013, they have provided complimentary meeting space and guestrooms for P.V.A.R. to hold trainings and for riders to compete in a criterium race cheered on by staff members. Staff held pop-up pizza parties, fundraised during the Gettysburg Wine and Music Festival, and sold Gettysburg magnets and stickers to hotel guests to raise $1,000 to donate to the team.
