TeenTober, formerly known as Teen Read Week, is a national literacy initiative created by Young Adult Library Services Association. First started in 1998 as a week-long celebration in October, it encourages teens to become regular library users and advocates. This year YALSA’s board decided to reenvision Teen Read Week as a longer and larger awareness campaign. Thus, TeenTober was born.
TeenTober is off to a fantastic start at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library located in Biglerville. As of Oct. 1, we opened a great space for teens in grades 7 through 12. The Harbaugh-Thomas Foundation generously renovated a former storage room into a beautiful safe space for teens to work, learn, and relax. It is open weekdays Tuesday through Friday after school and Saturday afternoons. Teens will find five up-to-date computers used to play games and/or complete school assignments. Six tables are located throughout the space and can be used to complete homework or play a variety of board games. Our growing collection of graphic novels and manga has also moved to the teen space.
