Earlier this month, farmers’ markets across the nation celebrated National Farmers Market Week (NFMW), an initiative of the Farmers Market Coalition and the U.S. Department of Agriculture which began way back in 1999. Since then, the first full week of August has been dedicated to recognizing the critical role farmers markets play in regional agriculture as well as the many benefits farmers markets have on the communities they serve. This year, the NFMW campaign focused on the role of farmers markets in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis, with emphasis placed on recognizing farmers as essential workers and #FarmersMarketsAreEssential trending on social media.
This pandemic has highlighted the essential nature of farmers markets in many ways. For instance, farmers markets were some of the first retail spaces to employ innovative safety solutions to stop the spread of the virus. A piece in the New York Times described farmers markets aptly as “laboratories for new communal safety habits.” This rapid response to changing state and local requirements, paired with the advantage of safer outdoor venues, gave many shoppers a more comfortable alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores.
