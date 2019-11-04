November marks the 156th anniversary of Lincoln’s trip to Gettysburg. While we as community members of Gettysburg may overlook this moment in history, it’s important to remember that this historical moment put Gettysburg in the spotlight not just nationally, but worldwide. It’s one of the reasons we see millions of visitors every year. It’s easy to go about our daily lives without taking a moment to acknowledge it, but we encourage you to take part in commemorating this moment because it is one of the things that make our community so special.
Although Abraham Lincoln’s trip to Gettysburg was not a long one, it was monumental, ending with one of the most recognized speeches in American history — the Gettysburg Address. There are many ways to commemorate this moment in history. Start by taking a tour of the David Wills House, where President Lincoln stayed the night before he gave the Gettysburg Address. The Wills House is open Saturdays and Sundays in November, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Nov. 17-18, 6-8 p.m. Here you can actually walk in the footsteps of Lincoln and see the room where he stayed and finished his iconic speech, which he did not think was going to be a good one.
